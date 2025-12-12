Tirupati To Maha Kumbh: Deadly Stampedes Kill 127 Across India In 2025

India witnessed a troubling rise in stampedes across the country in 2025, with multiple religious gatherings, festivals, and public events turning tragic. Crowded temple corridors to political rallies, densely packed spaces repeatedly became sites of panic and chaos, leading to loss of life.

Here is a look at some of the most shocking incidents this year:

Tirupati Stampede, Andhra Pradesh

On January 8, six devotees died, and many others were injured during the distribution of tokens for Vaikuntha Dwara Sarvadarshanam at Tirupati. Overcrowding and the sudden opening of gates triggered panic. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and jobs for victims' families.

Maha Kumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh

Around 30 people died during the Mauni Amavasya holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj on January 29. Over 60 others were injured as overcrowding, broken barriers, bottlenecks, and VIP movements caused panic among millions of devotees. Many of the victims were women and children.

Delhi Railway Station Stampede

In February, a sudden rush at New Delhi railway station killed 18 people, including 11 women and five children.

Delayed trains to the Maha Kumbh triggered overcrowding on platforms 14 and 15. Passengers from Bihar, Delhi, and Haryana were among the victims.

Goa Temple Stampede, Shirgaon

Six devotees died, and more than 50 were injured during the annual Lairai Devi jatra at the Sree Devi Lairai temple in Shirgaon, Goa, in May. Panic spread among thousands of devotees, leading to a sudden surge and chaotic scenes.

IPL Trophy Parade, Bengaluru

At least 11 people died, and 47 others were injured during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru maiden IPL trophy parade at Chinnaswamy Stadium in June. This was caused by last-minute changes to the parade route and an underestimation of the massive crowd.

Haridwar Mansa Devi Temple Stampede

In July, six devotees died on the staircase leading to the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. Several others were injured. A sudden surge caused panic, and officials rushed victims to hospitals for treatment.

Karur TVK Rally Stampede, Tamil Nadu

At least 41 people died, and more than 50 were injured during actor-politician Vijay's TVK rally in Karur on September 27. The crowd swelled to nearly three times the expected 10,000 attendees, and delays in Vijay's arrival created panic. As people pressed forward to get closer to the stage, sudden surges caused many to fall and be trampled.

The Supreme Court ordered a CBI-led investigation, while the High Court called it a “huge man-made disaster.”

Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede, Andhra Pradesh

Nine devotees died during a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Temple during Ekadashi celebrations in November. Weak railings and temporary barricades collapsed under the surge of devotees.

The privately managed temple lacked proper permissions and crowd-control measures, later leading to a high-level state probe.