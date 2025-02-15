10 Injured After Maha Kumbh Rush Triggers Chaos At Delhi Railway Station

At least 10 people were injured after a sudden rush of passengers caused by two trains for the Maha Kumbh being delayed led to an overcrowding situation at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, officials said. At least four people fell unconscious and had to be hospitalised.

The chaotic situation developed around 8 pm on platform numbers 14 and 15 of the station as passengers were waiting to board trains to Prayagraj.

Officials said additional security forces have been deployed to control the situation at the railway station and four fire engines were also rushed to the spot. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is on the way to the station, said the situation is under control.

"Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS). Delhi Police and RPF (railway police force reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush," the minister posted on X.

Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 15, 2025

Railway authorities have urged people not to believe rumours of a stampede.

Videos showed a massive crowd at the platform as a train rolled in. Officials said there was a rush to board the train as well as panic when passengers realised that not all of them would be able to get in. In the videos, at least two people were also seen lying unconscious as passengers around them attempted to resuscitate them.

"When the Prayagraj Express was on platform number 14, many people were present there. The Swatatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani (both of which pass through Prayagraj) were delayed and passengers of these trains were also present on platforms 12, 13 and 14," said a police official.