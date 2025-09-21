'Built Differently': Passenger Hails Delhi Metro's Airport To Railway Station Ride Within An Hour

Delhi Metro is the lifeline of the capital city of India, as millions of passengers use it daily to get to their destinations. The extensive network of Delhi Metro means passengers can get to every corner of the city as well as neighbouring states without fuss and in a significantly short time. Now, a passenger has marvelled at the ease with which they were able to get from the airport to the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) within an hour using the Delhi Metro.

In a post titled, "Delhi Metro is just built differently", the user shared that they landed in Delhi from Mumbai at 2:14 PM before collecting the bags 10 minutes later. By 2:30 PM, they were at the airport metro platform and reached NDLS by 2:54 PM.

The user highlighted they were inside their train coach by 3:10 PM, which was just under an hour after they had deboarded the plane.

"Less than 1 hour form airport to railway station. This is how public transport should work!! @OfficialDMRC," read the post on X (formerly Twitter).

See the viral post here:

Delhi Metro is just built differently.



✈️ Flight landed BOM–DEL: 14.14

🛄 Bags collected: 14.24

🚇 On Airport Metro platform: 14.30

🚉 At NDLS Metro: 14.54

🚆 In my train: 15.10



Less than 1 hr frm airport to railway stn.

This is how public transport should work!!@OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/stEizbvDN4 — Public Pulse (@public_pulseIN) September 21, 2025

'Best transport system'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 1.25 lakh views, with the majority of social media users applauding Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for its efficiency in operations.

"Delhi airport metro is a blessing. Have used it multiple times to catch both trains and flights. Smooth, fast, on time and hassle-free," said one user, while another added: "Delhi's transport system is best in India. No one will deny the fact."

A third commented: "Absolutely. Express line - just 20-25 min from T3 to CP/New Delhi Railway station - absolutely the fastest and the coolest (the AC) way to reach."

A fourth said: "This is a basic requirement and all airports and railway stations of India cities should have this facility. This will drastically reduce vehicle air pollution and road congestion."

The Airport Express Line or Orange Line is a high-speed metro service that connects NDLS to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), with a recent extension taking it to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25.