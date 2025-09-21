Redditor Shares 'Creepy' Encounter After Ticket Checker Sends Instagram Request

A social media post has triggered an intense debate around passenger privacy after a user had a "creepy" experience with a Ticket Checker (TC). In a Reddit post titled, "TC checked my ticket and then my Instagram LOL", the user stated that they had boarded an Indian Railways train to their destination when the TC checked their ticket and instantly sent them a follow request on Instagram.

"I was travelling by train recently and later noticed that the TC who checked tickets in my coach somehow found me on Instagram and sent me a follow request," the user wrote in the r/indianrailways subreddit.

The individual said they felt 'creepy' by the entire encounter and contemplated how the railway official could have got access to their Instagram ID.

"I'm guessing he got my name from the reservation chart. Felt a little creepy, honestly, because that's the private info passengers give for travel," they wrote.

"Was wondering if this is pretty common and has anyone experienced anything similar?"

As the post went viral, social media users advised the user not to accept the TC's follow request and to escalate the situation if anything else happens.

"No don't accept, please!! This is just straight-up creepy behaviour. If you accept i,t then you'll get flooded by DMs," said one user, while another added: "This is the reason railways did away with passenger lists near the entrance."

A third commented: "I've never heard anything like this before. Please don't accept the request and complain somewhere if there's a way."

A fourth said: "Do not accept. Once a TC checked my ticket, came back and asked me to follow him. I was young and got scared, so I followed him to 2nd AC. This middle-aged man told me he wanted to be my friend and forced me to share my no."