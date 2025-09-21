Advertisement
Watch: Man Steals Money From Puja Thali At Hair Salon, CCTV Footage Viral

The video shared on social media shows two men standing around a reception desk while one of them steals the money from the puja thali.

Read Time: 2 mins
Watch: Man Steals Money From <i>Puja Thali</i> At Hair Salon, CCTV Footage Viral
Screengrab of the video showing the man stealing the money.
  • CCTV footage shows a man stealing cash from a Hindu offering plate at a salon reception
  • The theft occurred on Thursday, September 18, at approximately 3:51 PM
  • Two men distracted staff while one stole money, despite a security guard nearby
A CCTV video showing a man stealing cash from a Hindu offering plate (puja thali) at what appears to be a hair salon reception has gone viral online. The nearly one-minute video shared on social media shows two men standing around a reception desk, as one of them distracts the staff while the other steals the money.

The surveillance footage shows the incident occurred on Thursday, September 18, around 3:51 PM. While the salon is relatively empty, the two men can be seen asking the receptionist something, who then takes out her phone briefly.

In the intervening few seconds, the man in a stripped t-shirt manages to gobble the cash as a security guard stands a few steps behind. Towards the end of the video, both men can be seen leaving the salon together.

Watch the viral video here:

'Look at the security guy...'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.6 million views and hundreds of comments. While a section of users expressed disappointment at the antics of the two men, others pointed out that the security guard may have sensed the theft.

"If they utilised this talent for good purposes, India would have been in a much better position today," said one user, while another added: "What a talent. Good that CCTVs were invented. If not, he would have earned more than an average person standing in the iPhone queue."

A third commented: "Also, look at the security guy. Instantly, his instinct predicted that the visitors were suspects. But unfortunately, his status might have prevented him from proceeding."

A fourth said: "The boy is not smart at all; he is a fool. In fact, from his body language, any alert person would grab him from behind and give him two tight slaps."

