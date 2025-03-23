Advertisement
Heavy Passenger Congestion At New Delhi Railway Station Due To Train Delays

According to the police, no injury was reported. However, there was an extra rush at the railway station due to delay of a few trains.

Read Time: 1 min
Heavy Passenger Congestion At New Delhi Railway Station Due To Train Delays
Passengers were seen scaling the barricades and jumping queue.
New Delhi:

Heavy passenger congestion at the New Delhi Railway Station led to a "near-stampede" situation at platform numbers 12 and 13 due to delays in the departure of multiple trains on Sunday, an official said.

According to the police, no injury was reported. However, there was an extra rush at the railway station due to delay of a few trains.

Passengers were seen scaling the barricades and jumping queue.

Now, a few trains have left and the situation is under control, they said.

The situation escalated into a near-stampede scenario as multiple trains got delayed. The Delhi Police has implemented crowd management measures to prevent any untoward incident, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

New Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station News, Crowd At New Delhi Railway Station
