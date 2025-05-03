6 Killed, Over 50 Injured In Stampede At Goa's Shirgaon Temple

At least six people were killed and more than 50 others critically injured after a stampede broke out during the annual Lairai Devi jatra (procession) at the Shirgaon temple in Goa on Friday.

The incident took place when panic spread during the large religious gathering, causing a sudden rush.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes as people struggled to escape the dense crowd.

Emergency services and police officials were rushed to the site, and rescue operations were started. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the stampede, but preliminary reports suggest it took place due to overcrowding and a lack of crowd control measures.

The Shirgaon Jatra or the Lairai Devi Jatra is a Hindu festival held annually in the north Goa village of Shirgaon. It celebrates Goddess Lairai, believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Parvati and one of the seven sister deities in Goan folklore.

The festival is known for its unique rituals, including the Agnidivya (fire-walking) ceremony, where devotees, known as Dhonds, walk barefoot over a bed of burning coals to seek blessings.