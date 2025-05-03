An Electric Shock, Then Sudden Rush? What Led To Deadly Stampede At Goa Temple

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A stampede occurred at a temple in Goa's Shirgaon, resulting in six deaths Dozens of attendees were also injured during the annual Lairai Devi procession A sudden electrical shock is said to have sparked panic and led to sudden rush

A stampede left at least six dead and dozens injured at a temple in the coastal city of Goa last night. The incident occurred during a large gathering at the Shirgaon temple. The devotees were participating in an annual procession when panic spread through the crowd, causing a sudden rush. Eyewitnesses have described a chaotic scene at the temple when the tragedy struck.

Lairai Jatra

The Shirgaon temple was packed with devotees for the Lairai Devi jatra, the procession of Goddess Lairai and her siblings held annually during April or May. Lairai, who is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, is among the seven sister deities in Goan folklore. The festival draws a huge number of devotees from across Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

An elaborate security arrangement was made for the grand event last night in coordination with the temple committee.

Over a thousand police personnel were deployed at the temple, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-level officer. Dozens of other senior officers and hundreds of constables and women cops were part of the security structure. Several officers were in civilian clothes to prevent pickpocketing.

The Goa Reserve Police Force was also on the ground. To ensure smooth traffic, over 300 traffic police personnel were deployed. The police used drone surveillance to keep an eye on the crowd. A Vajra Van, or riot control vehicle, was also on standby.

What Led To Stampede

Midnight visuals showed a crowd of devotees gathered around a huge fire at the temple for a custom that involves sitting around the fire and making wishes. Devotees believe their wishes come true if they participate in this ritual. Some even walk on embers for a ritual called 'agnidivya'. But it is not known if people were taking part in the custom at the time of the stampede.

Around 4-4:30 am, a sudden rush was seen among the crowd. Panic spread and chaotic scenes unfolded as devotees started jostling to escape, as described by eyewitnesses. Initial reports suggest overcrowding and a lack of crowd control measures led to the rush.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a sudden electric shock is said to have sparked panic in the crowd. But the exact cause is not known yet.

The emergency services were put on alert. The police rushed to the stampede site and began rescue operations. At least six people, including a 17-year-old boy, lost their lives in the stampede while 50 others suffered serious injuries. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Authorities' Response

Mr Sawant said the injured are being treated at the Goa Medical College and North Goa District Hospital. Additional teams of doctors were deployed at these two hospitals. The Chief Minister met the injured at the hospital and is monitoring the situation.

Every necessary measure is being taken, he assured, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken detailed stock of the situation.

PM Modi also offered condolences and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected," said the Prime Minister.

A 24/7 helpline has been started; for medical emergencies, one can dial 104, informed Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane. Goa Medical College and other district hospitals are fully equipped, and 10 advanced ambulances have been deployed, he said.