Most Searched Indian Personalities Of 2025: Cricket Stars Dominate Google Searches

Most Searched Indian Personalities 2025: As the year draws to a close, Google has released its highly anticipated list of the most searched Indian personalities of 2025, which has been dominated by cricket. While Bollywood and political personalities typically feature in the list, cricket has made a clean sweep this year after some big performances on both the international and franchise levels.

The top spot on the list went to India's rising star, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricketing prodigy who delighted the fans with his record-breaking achievements. His sensational performances, including scoring the youngest century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and for the India Under-19 team, generated massive curiosity and awe across the country.

The top ten list consisted entirely of cricketers, including other stars like Priyansh Arya and Abhishek Sharma, as well as Women's World Cup winners Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, highlighting the nation's passion for the sport.

Here Are The 10 Most Searched Indian Personalities On Google In 2025:

Rank Name Profession 1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Cricketer 2 Priyansh Arya Cricketer 3 Abhishek Sharma Cricketer 4 Shaik Rasheed Cricketer 5 Jemimah Rodrigues Cricketer 6 Ayush Mhatre Cricketer 7 Smriti Mandhana Cricketer 8 Karun Nair Cricketer 9 Urvil Patel Cricketer 10 Vignesh Puthur Cricketer

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The young prodigy from Bihar first gained limelight last year when he was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Suryavanshi lit up India's premier T20 tournament by smashing the fastest-ever IPL century by an Indian and becoming the youngest player to score a century in Youth ODIs.

Priyansh Arya

Akin to Suryavanshi, Arya has a breakout IPL season this year with the Punjab Kings. The swashbuckling left-hand opener smashed 475 runs in his rookie year and helped the franchise reach the final of the tournament.

Abhishek Sharma

Trained under the watchful eyes of World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma's aggressive batting style has already made him the linchpin of the Indian limited-overs setup. His "Orange Army" note celebration during IPL generated massive numbers on social media.

Shaik Rasheed

The Andhra Pradesh batter was a member of India's 2022 U19 World Cup-winning squad. After a strong domestic showing, Rasheed made his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this year. His Ranji performances also drew major interest from fans.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Rodrigues registered her name in the annals of women's cricket by playing arguably the innings of her life in the 50-Over World Cup final. Her unbeaten 127-run knock helped India overcome the mighty Australian team to win the trophy.