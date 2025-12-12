'Loneliness Is Getting To Me': Woman Shares Emotional Reason For Returning To India After 10 Years Abroad

An Indian woman, living with her family abroad for over 10 years, has caught the internet's attention after stating that she wanted to return to her homeland as the 'loneliness' had got to her. In a Reddit post titled, 'Planning to move back to a Tier 2 city after 10 years+ abroad', the woman said, although she was well-assimilated into her local community in Germany, she still felt something was missing.

"I know I should think about this very very carefully. And I have. It just seems the right thing to do. Living in Germany with husband and toddler. We both earn decently, life is OK. The loneliness is getting to me though, and this is despite the fact that we are very well integrated, speak the language and have a few local friends," the woman wrote on Reddit.

The woman said she missed people back home and the warmth and the sense of community she found in India, where talking to anyone came easily.

"We have an active lifestyle here and keep ourselves entertained as best as we can. But something is always missing for me, not so much for my husband though."

The NRI added that she was willing to earn less as long as she had help running the home and raising her child, who would be close to the grandparents.

"I am willing to earn less as long as I have help running home and raising my child. He loves his grandparents and it kills me that he can't be with them enough. That is another reason I want to move back, so we can spend the remaining years of ours parents' lives together. I feel this experience is irreplaceable in life."

'Takes A Lot Of Strength'

As the post gained traction, the majority of social media users lauded the woman for taking the bold decision of returning to India and wished her all the best.

"You want to feel alive again, don't you? Despite all the luxuries in life there's something that's missing in life and you can't find it anywhere. India will give it to you but it will take time," said one user, while another added: "I can so much relate, I feel more alive when I am in India, even though basic things are hard. Other hand, life in Germany is comfortable and easy, but it lacks life which I can't put into exact words."

A third commented: "I think it takes a lot of emotional strength to live away from your family for years and not everyone feels whole doing that. And there's nothing wrong with wanting a life that feels emotionally fuller by staying close to your roots and family."

A fourth said: "Seems like your financial needs are sorted with your husband having an apartment and you having a plot, so life after moving back to India should be fairly easy for you."