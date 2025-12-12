US Vice President JD Vance Does Not Understand Viral '6-7' Trend, Says 'Ban These Numbers Forever'

US Vice President JD Vance has become the latest casualty of the viral '6-7' trend after the nonsensical slang term found its way into his five-year-old son's vocabulary. Vance took to social media to vent his frustration whilst jokingly suggesting that it was time that the First Amendment be invoked to ban the trend, and particularly, the usage of 6-7, not "sixty-seven".

As per Vance, his son Vivek became too excited after coming across the seemingly unassuming digits in the Bible during the mass.

Yesterday at church the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating "six seven" like 10 times. And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the First Amendment and ban these numbers forever," wrote Vance on X (formerly Twitter).

Vance later added in a follow-up tweet: "Where did this even come from? I don't understand it. When we were kids all of our viral trends at least had an origin story."

Check The Viral Post Here:

What Does 6-7 Mean?

The term is largely nonsensical. Its ambiguity is part of the joke. The term/slang/meme 6-7 is a piece of internet culture that is fun because it does not have a fixed meaning, per se. The meme has been identified as part of the "brain rot" phenomenon.

As per certain sections of social media, the phrase has its origins in a 2024 song by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla called Doot Doot (6 7). The slang gained further interest from Generation Alpha after it was linked to NBA star LaMelo Ball, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall.

In March 2025, a boy named Maverick Trevillion became known as the "67 Kid" after a viral video showed him yelling the term at a basketball game while performing an excited hand gesture.

The viral phrase is often shouted whenever 'six' and 'seven' appear together, such as in textbooks. The chant included a 'juggling' hand gesture, causing disruption in classrooms whilst enraging the parents.