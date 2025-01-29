Piles Of Clothes, Scattered Shoes, Bags: The Chaos After Maha Kumbh Stampede

Piles of clothes, shoes, bags and other discarded belongings were seen on the ground after a stampede broke out at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, this morning.

Several people were feared dead and more than 30 others were injured in the crush that took place around 1 am when millions of devotees gathered near Sangam - the point where the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers meet - to take traditional 'Amrit Snan' or holy dip on 'Mauni Amavasya', one of the holiest days of the six-week event.

Visuals showed devotees' belongings like clothes, blankets and backpacks strewn around the scene of the stampede. Many people were seen stepping over those belongings while trying to escape the crush.

Some people were also seen climbing barriers and rushing through pontoons after the stampede.

There is so far no official confirmation of the number of deaths or injuries.

How Stampede At Maha Kumbh Mela Occurred

The stampede occurred between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara Marg, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

"Between 1 am to 2 am, at the akhara route where arrangements were made for the Amrit Snan of the akharas, some devotees crossed over the barricades and were critically injured. They were immediately rushed to hospital where treatment was promptly ensured," he said after holding a high-level meeting in the state capital, Lucknow.

He said the situation in Prayagraj is "under control" but the "crowd pressure is still there".

Mr Adityanath also appealed to people to take a dip in the Ganga at their nearest ghats and not try to reach the Sangam Nose.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda had called him up since morning to take stock of the situation.

PM Modi On Maha Kumbh Stampede

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh and described the tragedy as "extremely saddening".

In a post on X, he said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"I have been speaking to Chief Minister Yogi ji and am in constant touch with the state government," he said.

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने परिजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा हुआ है। इस सिलसिले में मैंने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2025

Dubbed the world's largest spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh is being held after 12 years and kicked off in Prayagraj on January 13. It will continue till February 26.

The Sangam is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Maha Kumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'moksha' or salvation.

Nearly 20 crore pilgrims have so far taken a dip and officials expect a total footfall of around 40 crore devotees.