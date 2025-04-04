First Global Consignment Of Maha Kumbh Sangam Water Dispatched To Germany

Noting the growing demand overseas for the sacred water of Triveni Sangam, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said 1,000 bottles have been dispatched to devotees in Germany in the first international consignment to extend the spiritual essence of Maha Kumbh beyond India.

The grand Prayagraj Maha Kumbh from January 13 to February 26 witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 66 crore devotees taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam, the UP government said in a statement.

"To extend the spiritual essence of this divine event beyond the festival grounds, the Uttar Pradesh government, through the Fire Department, ensured the distribution of Triveni's holy water to all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh," the government said.

"Now, this sacred water is gaining international recognition, with the first consignment already dispatched from Prayagraj to Germany," the government said.

After the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, the UP government resolved to deliver Sangam water as 'Maha Prasad' to devotees across the state who could not attend the event, it noted.

"However, with growing overseas interest, requests have started coming in from abroad. The initial international consignment -- comprising 1,000 glass bottles of Ganga water -- has been sent to Germany," it said.

This shipment was facilitated by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara and is intended for devotees in Germany who could not make it to the pilgrimage, it added.

Rajiv Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) in Prayagraj, informed that the holy Ganga water is being packaged and supplied by the Nari Shakti Mahila Prerna Sankul-level committee from Jasra.

Committee in-charge Namita Singh revealed that the self-help group has already distributed more than 50,000 bottles of Triveni water, including a recent shipment to the Shiv Shambhu Group Society in Nagpur. The domestic consignments were sent in 500 ml bottles, while the consignments to Germany were dispatched in 250 ml bottles.

The Fire Department supported the distribution across all 75 districts of UP. During this ongoing process, Sant Raja Ramdas of Param Shivam Shiv Mandir Yogashram in Guwahati arrived at the Triveni Sangam with a private tanker from Assam.

With the assistance from Prayagraj Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pramod Sharma and his team, the tanker was filled and sent back to Assam, further extending the spiritual reach of the holy Triveni water, according to the statement.

