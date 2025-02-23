Ganga Water Fit For Dip At Sangam: Allahabad University Professor On Faecal Bacteria Report

University of Allahabad's Professor Umesh Kumar Singh on Saturday termed as doubtful a Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) report which suggested that the quality of Ganga water at the Sangam is unfit for bathing.

Pointing to data “mismatch” and contesting the findings of the controversial CPCB report, Singh told IANS that the water quality is fit for bathing at the Sangam. “You can bathe in it.”

Professor Umesh Kumar Singh said that when he saw that data, he found that the level of dissolved oxygen was good. “The water is suitable for bathing. The BOD level is also visible. But, CPCB has shown faecal coliform in its data in a very exaggerated manner. I think CPCB should reveal its source,” he said.

The CPCB report “Mahakumbh 2025” touches upon topics including River Water Quality, Performance of Sewage Treatment Plant, Outlet of Wastewater Treatment from Geo-Tubes (Manual) and Waste Water Treatment with GeoTubes.

The CPCB report, presented to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), claimed that the amount of faecal coliform bacteria in Ganga water has increased in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh, due to which the pollution level of the river has gone up, much beyond the standard levels.

The report dated January 12, 2025 carries, among other data, information on pH level, Dissolved Oxygen (DO), Chemical Oxygen demand (COD), Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD, turbidity and faecal coliform related to Ganga and Yamuna water samples collected at different locations including Sangam, Deeha Ghat, Shringverpur Ghat, Lord Curzon bridge, Shastri Bridge near Nagvasuki and Old Naini Bridge.

“I request the CPCB to re-analyse this data. They should collect the sample again and get it checked. After this, check this data and find out if there is any deficiency. The CPCB should find out why the data is mismatching,” said Professor Singh.

He said that if sewerage and industrial waste are going into the Ganga and the Yamuna, then the value of nitrate and phosphate should increase.

“But, the CPCB has not mentioned this in its data. Apart from this, when a person takes bath, there is a possibility of many bacteria going into the water. Faecal coliform has been shown in an exaggerated manner, whereas DO and BOD are absolutely within limits, so in such a situation, it is natural to question this data,” he said.

Earlier, Acharya Jaishankar, the IIT graduate who gave up his lucrative career in the US and turned to spirituality, also dismissed the CPCB report on 'polluted water' in the Ganga, particularly in Prayagraj, the venue for Maha Kumbh.

Acharya Jaishankar, speaking to IANS, contested the findings of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report and said that the water at the Sangam was fit for bathing and better than before (referring to days when he studied in college and took regular dips).

