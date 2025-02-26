Maha Kumbh Comes To Noida As Residents Create 'Mini Sangam' In Society Pool

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious and spiritual gatherings, is concluding today in Prayagraj. While millions of people took the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam over the last 45 days, several missed this once-in-a-lifetime experience. To make up for the lost opportunity, residents of a society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida converted their pool into a mini Sangam with water brought from the Maha Kumbh.

To experience the event's spiritual significance, the society members gathered water from Prayagraj and poured it into the pool. They, then, performed the rituals and took holy dip into the water. The viral video showed a number of women gathered around the society pool. They were also seen chanting "Har Har Gange" and offering prayers.

Someone brought water from Sangam from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh????



People of the society poured it into the swimming pool.



Now everyone is taking a dip in the pool.



This video is from ATS society in Noida.????️ pic.twitter.com/BzqnZD3zBs — The Delhi Dialogues (@DelhiDialogues6) February 24, 2025

In a similar incident, a video of a man offering a "digital photo snan" (holy dip) service went viral on social media. He collected photographs sent via WhatsApp and immersed them in the sacred waters on behalf of devotees. For a fee of Rs 1,100, the man claimed to purify the souls of the remote devotees by immersing a physical copy of their picture in the sacred waters.

In the video, the man identified himself as Deepak Goyal and revealed he was based in Prayagraj. The clip was shared on Instagram, with the caption, "Next Level AI Idea Next Unicorn Company Spotted," the caption of the post read.

The Maha Kumbh Mela started in Prayagraj on January 13. The sacred Hindu event united millions of followers who participated in sacred rituals, the most significant being the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.