Massive Fire At Prayagraj Warehouse, Company Supplied Tents To Maha Kumbh

Logs and tent items were stored in the warehouse, an official said.

There were no reports of any casualties.
Prayagraj:

A fire broke out in the warehouse of a company, which supplied tenting materials for the recently-concluded Maha Kumbh, in the Parade Ground area early on Saturday, an official said.

He added that water tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts were underway to bring the blaze under control.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Rahul, who works in a godown near the warehouse where the fire broke out, claimed the sound of cylinders exploding could be heard.

Prayagraj's chief fire officer, Rajiv Kumar Pande,y said six water tenders had been deployed to bring the blaze under control. Water tenders from other places were also reaching the spot.

Logs and tent items were stored in the warehouse, he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

