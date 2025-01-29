"Condolences To Those Who Lost Loved Ones": PM On Maha Kumbh Stampede

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences even as casualties were feared after a stampede at the Maha Kumbh fair grounds earlier today.

PM Modi wished for speedy recovery of around 30 women who were injured after a teeming crowds broke barricades, leading to the stampede. He assured that the local administration is helping those affected.

Since the stampede broke out, PM Modi has spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath four times, assuring him of full support from the Centre.

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने परिजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा हुआ है। इस सिलसिले में मैंने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2025

The stampede broke out just a kilometre away from the Triveni Sangam ghat on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, when around 10 crore pilgrims are expected to take a holy dip.

Akharas cancelled their processions and deferred the holy dip after the stampede.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told reporters that some people were "seriously injured" in the incident, adding that the situation is under control.

He said that the crowd pressure remains, and urged people to take a dip at the nearest ghat and not make way for the Sangam Nose. "The elderly, children and asthma patients need to be extremely cautious and bathe at ghats nearest to them. All are Ganga ghats and all would get the same 'punya' (divine blessings) as it is Mauni Amavasya," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel also called him to take stock of the situation, the CM added.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh. This year, the occasion holds added spiritual importance due to a rare celestial alignment known as 'Triveni Yog,' which occurs once every 144 years.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has already witnessed over 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the past 17 days. Over 4.80 crore devotees took the snan on Tuesday alone - even more than that of Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti (3.5 crore), the Uttar Pradesh government said.

The Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26.