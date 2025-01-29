Stampede 1 km From Sangam At Maha Kumbh: What We Know So Far

Many deaths are feared after a stampede-like situation broke out near Sangam amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj this morning. More than 30 devotees, mostly women, who turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, were also injured.

What We Know About Stampede At Maha Kumbh Many deaths are feared and over 30 pilgrims were injured when a stampede-like situation unfolded at the Maha Kumbh on the morning of Mauni Amavasya, considered the most significant day of the six-week festival. As crores of devotees streamed into the tent city of Uttar Pradesh, barricades about a kilometre away from the Sangam -- the point where the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers meet -- broke around 1 am, leading some women to faint. "Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," a devotee told reporters while narrating her harrowing experience. A woman, whose child suffered injuries in the chaos, claimed "There was nowhere to go". The incident led to the Akharas calling off their traditional 'Amrit Snan' or holy dip for Mauni Amavasya. Millions of pilgrims, however, continued to take a dip at Sangam and other ghats in the Mela area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the situation and called for immediate support measures. Dubbed the world's largest spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh is being held after 12 years and kicked off in Prayagraj on January 13. It will continue till February 26. The Sangam is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Maha Kumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'moksha' or salvation. More than 20 crore pilgrims have so far taken a dip and officials expect a total footfall of around 40 crore devotees.

