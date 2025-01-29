Stampede 1 km From Sangam At Maha Kumbh: What We Know So Far

Over 30 pilgrims were injured when a stampede-like situation unfolded at the Maha Kumbh
Prayagraj:
Many deaths are feared after a stampede-like situation broke out near Sangam amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj this morning. More than 30 devotees, mostly women, who turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, were also injured.
What We Know About Stampede At Maha Kumbh
- Many deaths are feared and over 30 pilgrims were injured when a stampede-like situation unfolded at the Maha Kumbh on the morning of Mauni Amavasya, considered the most significant day of the six-week festival.
- As crores of devotees streamed into the tent city of Uttar Pradesh, barricades about a kilometre away from the Sangam -- the point where the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers meet -- broke around 1 am, leading some women to faint.
- "Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," a devotee told reporters while narrating her harrowing experience.
- A woman, whose child suffered injuries in the chaos, claimed "There was nowhere to go".
- The incident led to the Akharas calling off their traditional 'Amrit Snan' or holy dip for Mauni Amavasya.
- Millions of pilgrims, however, continued to take a dip at Sangam and other ghats in the Mela area.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the situation and called for immediate support measures.
- Dubbed the world's largest spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh is being held after 12 years and kicked off in Prayagraj on January 13. It will continue till February 26.
- The Sangam is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Maha Kumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'moksha' or salvation.
- More than 20 crore pilgrims have so far taken a dip and officials expect a total footfall of around 40 crore devotees.