Rs 2,000,000,000,000: The Revenue Maha Kumbh Is Likely To Generate For UP

The Maha Kumbh Mela began at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj this morning, with more than 50 lakh people taking the first holy dip at Sangam, the point where the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

Dubbed the largest gathering of humanity in the world, the millennia-old Kumbh Mela is expected to bring more than 40 crore people to Prayagraj, which is more than the population of the US and Russia.

Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The event, being held after 12 years, has been set up at around 4,000 hectares and will continue till February 26. It is expected to give a massive boost to the economic growth of Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in India, which allocated around Rs 7,000 crore budget for the 45-day-long mega event.

Maha Kumbh Projected To Earn Up To Rs 2 Lakh Crore

Maha Kumbh 2025 is projected to generate up to Rs 2 lakh crore in economic growth for Uttar Pradesh. According to estimates, the event may generate Rs 2 lakh crore if each of 40 crore visitors spends an average of Rs 5,000.

The news agency IANS, citing industry estimates, said the average expenditure per person could rise to even Rs 10,000 and the total economic impact could reach Rs 4 lakh crore. It is also expected to boost both nominal and real GDP by over 1 per cent.

A drone shot of the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh 2025

Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Prayagraj's Ardh Kumbh Mela in 2019 contributed Rs 1.2 lakh crore to the state's economy. The "ardh" or half Kumbh Mela in 2019, had attracted about 24 crore pilgrims.

"With an expected turnout of 40 crore devotees this year, the Maha Kumbh is projected to generate up to Rs 2 lakh crore in economic growth," he told a news channel recently.

Mr Adityanath, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), described the Maha Kumbh as the world's largest temporary city, which may accommodate between 50 lakh to one crore devotees at any given time.

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the food and beverage sector, including packaged foods, water, biscuits, juices, and meals, is estimated to add Rs 20,000 crore to the overall trade.

The Traders' body also said that religious items and offerings, such as oil, lamps, Ganga water, idols, incense sticks, and religious books, are another major area of economic activity, contributing an estimated Rs 20,000 crore.

Photo Credit: AFP

Transportation and logistics, including local and interstate services, freight, and taxis, are expected to account for Rs 10,000 crore, while tourism services, such as tour guides, travel packages, and related activities, are likely to contribute another Rs 10,000 crore, the CAIT said.

Temporary medical camps, Ayurvedic products, and medicines could bring in Rs 3,000 crore, while sectors like e-ticketing, digital payments, Wi-Fi services, and mobile charging stations are expected to see business worth Rs 1,000 crore. Entertainment and media, including advertising and promotional activities, are projected to generate Rs 10,000 crore in trade, the CAIT said.

PM Modi Calls Start Of Maha Kumbh "Very Special Day"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the start of Maha Kumbh as a "very special day" for crores of people who "cherish Indian values and culture".

"Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," he posted on X this morning.

"I am happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings. Wishing all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay," he said.

Pilgrims take a dip in the sacred waters of Sangam

Photo Credit: AFP

Mr Adityanath also described it as a confluence of cultures and a message of unity in diversity.

"The world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering 'Mahakumbh' is starting from today in the holy city of Prayagraj. All the revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come to experience unity in diversity, to meditate and take a holy bath at the confluence of faith and modernity are heartily welcomed," he said in a post on X.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Celebrated four times over 12 years, the Kumbh Mela rotates between four sacred sites in India - Haridwar (Uttarakhand) on the banks of Ganga, Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) along the Shipra, Nashik (Maharashtra) by the Godavari, and Prayagraj at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Each event aligns with specific astrological positions of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, and marks the holiest time in Hinduism.

Lakhs of pilgrims then take a dip in the river during the event. These sacred bathing rituals, or Shahi Snans, are believed to purify their souls and wash away their sins.

Photo Credit: AFP

This year, the following dates are expected to draw the most number of crowd - January 14, which is Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan), January 29 - Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan), February 3 - Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan),

February 12 - Maghi Purnima and February 26 - Mahashivratri (Final Snan).

Preparations For Maha Kumbh

This year, the Maha Kumbh Mela has about 1,50,000 tents to house the visitors and is equipped with 3,000 kitchens, 1,45,000 restrooms and 99 parking lots.

More than 40,000 police officers are on guard to provide security and help manage the crowds.

Photo Credit: PTI

Surveillance cameras equipped with artificial intelligence AI capabilities have also been set up to ensure continuous monitoring.

Indian Railways has added nearly 100 trains to make 3,300 trips carrying festival visitors, in addition to regular services to Prayagraj.

According to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, more than 15 lakh foreign tourists are expected to visit the Maha Kumbh.

The Tourism Ministry has established a tent city offering facilities such as Ayurveda, Yoga, and Panchakarma to accommodate them, he has said.