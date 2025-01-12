India Ready For Maha Kumbh Mela, World's Largest Religious Gathering

India is all set to host the world's largest gathering of humanity, with over 400 million people expected to gather in the city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Maha Kumbh Mela or Great Pitcher Festival. A sacred event for Hindus, the Maha Kumbh is set to start on Monday, with devotees from across India and beyond lining up to take a holy dip at the confluence of three sacred rivers - the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical, invisible Saraswati.

During six weeks from January 13 to February 26, pilgrims will take part in elaborate rituals, prayers and religious processions with elephants, as well as horse-back parades and chariots.

Mythology Behind Maha Kumbh

Source: AFP

The organisation of Maha Kumbh finds its roots in Hindu mythology that says lord Vishnu wrested a golden pitcher, or Kumbh, containing the nectar of immortality from demons. In a 12-day celestial fight for possession, four drops fell to earth, in the cities of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik, which host the festival every three years by rotation.

The Kumbh is held once every 12 years in this cycle and has the prefix 'maha' (great) as it is considered more auspicious due to its timing and attracts the largest gathering.

Sacred Bathing

Source: AFP

A central part of the Kumbh Mela's rituals is bathing in the holy rivers, with the dawn charge often led by naked, ash-smeared monks. Devout Hindus believe that taking a dip in the sacred waters during the Kumbh Mela absolves people of sins and brings salvation from the cycle of life and death.

Many pilgrims embrace a life of simplicity during the festival -- vowing non-violence, celibacy and the offering of alms -- and focusing on prayer and meditation.

Key Dates

Source: AFP

The Holy bathing takes place every day of the Kumbh festivities, but on the most auspicious dates, it is known as Shahi Snan, or "royal bath". Ceremonies also include the visually spectacular "aarti" when vast numbers of priests perform rituals holding flickering lamps.

Key dates include January 13, the start of the festivities that coincides with the full moon. One of the most popular days is January 29, Mauni Amavasya, when celestial alignments are said to be ideal for purifying waters. Celebrations culminate on February 26, Maha Shivaratri, the final holy bathing day.

Mega Test Of Crowd Management

Source: AFP

Organisers say the scale of preparations for the Kumbh Mela is akin to setting up a country from scratch. It is a big test for authorities to showcase India's ability to organise and manage the movement of millions of people and retain the ancient festival's sanctity.

A sprawling 4,000 hectares of open land along the banks of the rivers has been converted into a temporary city to house the visitors in 150,000 tents and comes equipped with 3,000 kitchens, 145,000 restrooms and 99 parking lots.

Authorities are also installing up to 450,000 new electricity connections, with the Kumbh expected to drain more power than what 100,000 urban apartments in the region consume in a month.

Indian Railways has introduced 98 special trains that will make 3,300 trips during the festival to transport visitors besides regular trains that connect Prayagraj.

Prashant Kumar, the police chief of Uttar Pradesh, said around 40,000 police personnel and cybercrime experts have created a web of surveillance powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to protect and help navigate the sea of humanity at the site.

"Security and safety of pilgrims is our priority," said Kumar.

Emergency response capabilities include 125 road ambulances, seven river ambulances and air ambulances for swift medical assistance.

The state government has allocated 64 billion rupees ($765 million) for this year's event, officials said. It has also promoted the Kumbh Mela at several international tourism expositions and invited foreign representatives.