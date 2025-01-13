Steve Jobs' Wife Laurene Powell Arrives In Prayagraj To Attend Maha Kumbh Mela

Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has arrived in Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela. A devoted follower of Swami Kailashnand Giri, the Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Niranjini Akhara, Ms Laurene reached the spiritual camp on Saturday night, accompanied by a 40-member team.

Dressed in a peach-yellow salwar suit with a Rakshasutra on her arm and a Rudraksha mala around her neck, the American businesswoman-philanthropist was warmly welcomed at the camp on Sunday, as per news agency ANI. The reception included a grand trumpet fanfare, and she was served hot masala tea in a traditional kulhad.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs reached Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj's Ashram pic.twitter.com/y20yu7bDSU — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

Ms Laurene will stay at the Niranjini Akhara camp till January 15, before returning to the US to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

Before arriving in Prayagraj, she visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Saturday. She was accompanied by Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara.

Wearing a salwar suit and a dupatta on her head, Ms Laurene offered prayers from outside the main temple area. Swami Kailashanand explained that according to temple tradition, no one other than a Hindu can touch the Shivling, which is why she prayed from outside the sanctum.

"I am an Acharya, and it is my duty to uphold traditions, principles, and conduct," he explained to news agency ANI.

"She is my daughter," he added. "All of our family participated in the 'Abhishek' and worshipped. She was given a prasad and a garland. However, the tradition is that anyone other than a Hindu cannot touch Kashi Vishwanath. If I do not maintain this tradition, then it will be broken."

Swami Kailashanand also spoke to ANI about her profound respect for Indian traditions and spirituality. "She is very religious and spiritual," he said. "She wants to learn about our traditions. She respects me as a father and a Guru. Everyone can learn from her. Indian traditions are being accepted by the world."

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, witnessed a massive influx of devotees on Sunday, with nearly 50 lakh pilgrims taking a holy dip ahead of Paush Purnima, the first bathing festival.

The ceremonial Amrit Snan (auspicious bath) is scheduled for January 14, marking Makar Sankranti. All akharas, including Niranjini Akhara, will take their ordained dips in a sequence, with the Niranjini Akhara slated to bathe between 7:05 am and 7:45 am.