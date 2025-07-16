Watch: River Ganga Submerges Famous Bade Hanuman Mandir In Prayagraj, Video Goes Viral

The famous Bade Hanumanji Temple in Prayagraj has been temporarily closed after floodwaters from the Ganga and Yamuna rivers entered the temple premises and submerged the deity. Over the past few days, water levels in both rivers have surged significantly, raising alarm across several cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj and Varanasi.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Water level of River Ganga increased in Prayagraj; enters Bade Hanuman Mandir in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/8Vrcm2MEEu — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2025

Also Read | Sawan 2025: Know The Significance Of Tuesdays During Auspicious Month Of Lord Shiva

In a striking visual of devotion meeting nature's force, the incident occurred on the first Tuesday of the holy month of Sawan, considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition. Despite the rising waters, temple priests carried out the sacred rituals of aarti (lamp worship) and abhishekam (ritual bathing of the deity) before the temple was closed for safety.

The water from both rivers inundated the road in front of the temple corridor on Monday. By Tuesday afternoon, floodwaters had submerged the road leading to the Bade Hanuman Mandir corridor. According to eyewitnesses, water began flowing over the temple steps by 2:30 PM and quickly rose to submerge the reclining idol of Lord Hanuman.

Also Read | Sawan Somwar 2025: Significance, Monday Fast Rituals, How To Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva

The main chamber of the temple has been closed for regular rituals, and a small idol of Lord Hanuman has been placed above the temple for worship until the floodwater recedes.

A large number of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the sacred event, known as "Mahasnan" or ritual bathing of the deity.

Notably, the floodwaters reached the temple in mid-July this year, which is unusually early, as they typically reach the temple in August.

Flooding of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, the river Ganga is currently flowing at a 177.60-metre water level. Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said that the district administration is on alert and has established 16 flood control posts, as well as identified 13 shelter homes in the affected areas.

"The water level in the river Ganga is at 177.60 m. . In our district, 36 villages are affected by floods," Sambhal DM Dr Rajender Pensiya said while speaking to ANI. "The tender process for flood relief kits has also been completed. We are on alert. The last time a flood situation arose was in 2010."