Video: Part Of Foot Overbridge Falls As Truck Rams It On UP Highway

Cruising on a UP Expressway, a trailer truck, loaded with an excavator, collided with the foot overbridge, resulting in the iron structure collapsing, showed a video from Uttar Pradesh.
The incident, which was reported from the Lucknow-Prayagraj Expressway, took place around 11 am on Tuesday.
A white SUV, which was trailing the trailer truck had a close shave as the iron structure fell to the ground, the video showed.
A huge dust cloud rose as the iron bridge fell to the ground, with bystanders watching in disbelief. The incident resulted in a massive traffic jam on the highway. A diversion was created to help ease the traffic congestion.
Locals say the truck was speeding.
The truck driver has been arrested, said an official.
"The NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) team is inspecting the spot and checking the safety measures. The NHAI team is taking action on the truck driver and the truck. There is no loss of life or property," said district official Amrita Singh.
(With inputs from Faiz Abbas)
