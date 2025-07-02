Man Killed, 3 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Them Outside Restaurant On UP Highway

A man was killed and three others seriously injured when a speeding car rammed them outside an eatery on a highway in Uttar Pradesh, shows a disturbing video.

The incident took place on National Highway No 9 near Hapur late Monday night.

Three men are seen languidly coming down the steps and suddenly a car appears out of nowhere, shows the video. One of the men, is able to get out of the way, while the two others were hit and tossed in air by the car, before it crashed into the restaurant wall, showed the video.

Ajit, the man who died in the accident, was from Bulandshar. The car driver is missing.

"The incident took place late on Monday night. Some people were leaving after having food. At that time a Swift, which appeared to have lost control, hit them. One person died in the accident, while three others were injured," said Vineet Bhatnagar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Hapur.

The cop said that the car driver has not been arrested yet, but added that the police have the car number and he will soon be arrested.

