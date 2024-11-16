Suitcase Stuffed With Woman's Body Found On Delhi-Lucknow Highway

Injuries indicate that she could have died approximately a day prior to the discovery.

A woman's body was found stuffed inside a red suitcase, abandoned on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district today. The suitcase was spotted by commuters on the highway's service road, police said.

When the suitcase was unzipped, police found the body of a woman, with injury marks all over. The woman is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

Upon receiving the initial report, a police team swiftly reached the scene alongside forensic experts. The area around the suitcase was cordoned off as investigators began their work. The woman's body was removed and officers conducted a thorough examination of the suitcase which also contained a few articles of clothing.

According to ASP Vineet Bhatnagar, the woman's injuries indicate that she could have died approximately a day prior to the discovery.

The police are scanning CCTV cameras and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances leading to the woman's death.

