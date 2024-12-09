Horse Flung In Air After Speeding Car Rams Buggy On UP Highway, Dies

A horse died after a speeding car rammed the cart on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The incident took place around 9 am today and at least six people were injured.

The accident was captured on CCTV, showing the car, speeding on the left lane of the highway. Meanwhile, a horsebuggy is approaching the highway from the left.

As the animal approached the highway, the car rammed the horse, tossing it several feet away. The horse died in the accident.

The vehicle's bonnet and bumper were crushed and the car skidded off the road before crashing into a truck several metres away.

The occupants of the cart were injured and are being treated. No police case has been filed yet in the incident.

- with inputs from Vipin Solanki