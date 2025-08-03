Video: Ganga Floodwaters Enter Home, Prayagraj Cop Offers Milk, Takes Dip In It

A video has emerged showing a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj offering prayers, flowers, and milk in the Ganga floodwaters outside his home. Sub-Inspector Chandradeep Nishad of the Uttar Pradesh Police was seen performing a brief ritual at the doorstep of his residence in Daraganj, one of the localities affected by the rising water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Both rivers have crossed the danger mark due to rains, submerging several low-lying areas in the city.

In the video, Mr Nishad is seen barefoot with his trousers folded up to his shins. He walks down the steps of his house carrying a metal vessel filled with milk, He is heard saying, "Jai Ganga Maiya ki, main dhann ho gaya ki aap mere darbar pe aashirwad dene aaye. Jai Ganga Maiya. (Hail Mother Ganga. I feel blessed that you have come to my doorstep to bless me. Hail Mother Ganga.)"

He then sprinkles flowers on the floodwater and pours the milk into it, performing what is known in Hindu tradition as abhishek (ritual offering). The nameplate at his home reads "Nishad Raj Bhavan, Mori, Daraganj, Prayagraj," along with his official designation as "Sub-Inspector Chandradeep Nishad, Uttar Pradesh Police."

In another video, he is seen out of uniform, taking a dip in the floodwater that had entered his home.

The act took place before he left for duty.

Rains have severely impacted Prayagraj. Over 61 wards are affected, and around 1,400 people from 339 families have been moved to safer places. Nearly 4,000 people are staying in 14 relief camps set up by the administration. Areas like Daraganj, Rajapur, Salori, and Sadar are among the worst hit. Boats have been deployed for rescue, and food and medical supplies are being distributed.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed "Team-11" to manage flood relief in 12 districts. Minister Nand Gopal Gupta is overseeing efforts in Prayagraj. People are advised to stay alert and follow safety instructions.