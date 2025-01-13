Sisters Gita, Lalita Won't Get Separated At Maha Kumbh. See What They Did

Getting separated at the Kumbh Mela and reuniting miraculously decades later is a common Bollywood storyline. In reality too, there have been several incidents where people have got lost at the massive fair. To avoid this situation during the Maha Kumbh mela which is expected to host around 45 crore people, two sisters have come up with an innovative solution - tie up each other.

Sisters Gita and Lalita, residents of Jharkhand, have tied their bangles on each of their hands with a red ribbon. They have roamed around Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for the last two days being tied to each other and will continue to do so till they are attending the Maha Kumbh festival.

According to them, the only time they untie the ribbon is when they have to go to the toilet.

The grand Maha Kumbh, celebrated every 12 years, began today and will conclude on February 26. During the six weeks, devotees will take part in elaborate rituals, prayers, and religious processions with elephants, as well as horse-back parades and chariots. Over 60 lakh devotees arrived at the Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati - in Prayagraj on Monday morning to take a dip in the 'holy waters'.

Several foreigners, including Apple founder Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs, are also attending the festival. Ms Jobs, who was renamed as 'Kamala' by her 'guru' Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, will stay in Kumbh and is also planning to take a dip in Ganga.

Elaborate security arrangements for Maha Kumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh police have made massive security arrangements around the city to ensure people's safety during Maha Kumbh. In a first, underwater drones that are capable of diving up to 100 meters have been deployed to provide round-the-clock surveillance in the Sangam area. At least 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that will provide real-time monitoring and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points.

Authorities have also set up 150,000 tents to accommodate the pilgrims, along with additional toilets and sanitation facilities.

"The Maha Kumbh began this morning with the holy dip. Nearly 60 lakh people have already taken the dip. This year's Kumbh is a fusion of faith and modernity. In addition to the traditional police arrangements, we have implemented the latest technologies to provide better security for the devotees, and it is having a positive impact," DGP Prashant Kumar said.