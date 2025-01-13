Underwater Drones, AI Cameras, 45 Crore Visitors: Maha Kumbh 2025 Begins

A huge crowd of devotees arrived at the Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati - in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday morning to take a dip in the 'holy waters', heralding the start of Maha Kumbh 2025. Pilgrims, many of who have travelled from across India and the world, performed the sacred ritual 'Shahi Snan'.

Expected to host at least 45 crore people, the 45-day Maha Kumbh festival from January 13 to February 26, will showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions. It is held once every 12 years.

Grand security arrangements

The Uttar Pradesh police have made massive security arrangements around the city to ensure people's safety during Maha Kumbh.

In a first, underwater drones that are capable of diving up to 100 meters have been deployed across the city to provide round-the-clock surveillance at the Sangam area, the Culture Ministry said. Tethered drones - capable of reaching heights up to 120 meters - have also been deployed that will provide aerial views to identify swelling crowds or areas requiring medical or security intervention.

At least 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that will provide real-time monitoring and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points.

Apart from this, a team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats and cyber help desks have been set up in all police stations in the city.

Authorities have set up 150,000 tents to accommodate the pilgrims, along with additional toilets and sanitation facilities. At least 450,000 new electricity connections have been installed, with the Kumbh expected to drain more power than what 100,000 urban apartments in the region consume in a month.

Several electric buses and state-of-the-art facilities have also been set up for devotees. While the Indian Railways has introduced 98 special trains that will make 3,300 trips during the festival. Apart from this, authorities have undertaken the renovation of 92 roads, the construction of 30 bridges, and the installation of 800 multilingual signage in the city.

For healthcare facilities, temporary hospitals equipped with surgical and diagnostic facilities are set up.

Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot

Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot is a cutting-edge AI tool, designed to provide real-time guidance and updates to devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. It will act as a digital companion for the millions of devotees. Some of its key features include multilingual support, interactive engagement, personal navigation, and cultural insights. It can be accessed through the official Maha Kumbh 2025 mobile app or via WhatsApp.

Key dates, events, attendees

During the festival's six weeks, devotees will take part in elaborate rituals, prayers, and religious processions with elephants, as well as horse-back parades and chariots. Some of the key dates include January 13 - the start of Maha Kumbh which coincides with the full Moon, January 29 - the 'Mauni Amavasya' when celestial alignments are said to be ideal for purifying waters, and February 26 - when the celebrations end with a holy bath in the sacred waters.

Over 40 crore devotees, including saints and celebrities from across the world, are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh festival. Apple founder Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs, who was renamed as 'Kamala' by her 'guru' Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj, is attending the grand festival. According to Kailashanand Giri, she will stay in Kumbh and is also planning to take a dip in Ganga.

In the past, celebrities such as actor Richard Gere, movie director David Lynch, and Tibetan Buddhist leader Dalai Lama have attended the event.