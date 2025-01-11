Maha Kumbh 2025: Meet Chai Wale Baba, Who Offers Free IAS Coaching Via WhatsApp

As the grand Maha Kumbh begins, expected to draw over 45 crore devotees to Prayagraj, it sets the stage for countless spiritual and inspiring stories. Amid the celebrations, "Chai Wale Baba," a former tea seller turned monk, has spent 40 years providing free coaching to students preparing for civil services.

Known as Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari, he has taken a vow of silence and abstains from eating, surviving solely on ten cups of tea a day while helping students through gestures and WhatsApp messages.

Speaking to ANI, a civil service aspirant said, "I have been associated with Maharaj Ji for almost four to five years now. We are his disciples. From time to time, he guides us whenever we need his assistance."

He further added, "Language requires a medium, which can be written or oral, and no one calls it non-verbal. Guruji is silent, but we understand through his gestures and WhatsApp messages. Regarding our queries, we can write to him, and he responds in writing. We don't believe that the written medium is the best, but it serves its purpose."

"Baba offers free coaching for civil service aspirants and provides study notes to students via WhatsApp. He also answers their questions through the messaging platform. When asked, Baba writes that his goal is to educate students and help them become officers. Regarding his silence, he explains that it helps him accumulate energy, which he uses for the welfare of the world," he explained.

Recently, Rabri Baba has also become a popular figure at the Sangam. Also known as Shri Mahant Devgiri from Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, he is drawing attention for his service.

Every day, starting at 8 am and continuing late into the night, Baba prepares creamy rabri by boiling milk in a large kadhai. He serves it to devotees with great love, bringing joy to their hearts. His selfless service has become one of the special highlights of the Kumbh.