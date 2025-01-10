Maha Kumbh 2025: Meet Rabri Baba Who Serves 'Sweet Blessings' To Devotees

As the 2025 Maha Kumbh nears its commencement date, the crowd gathering at the holy Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj keeps attracting eyeballs as seers and saints, with unique names, showcase their talents.

Starting from Chhotu and Chabhi Wale Baba to Bavander and Splendor Baba, it is the Rabri Baba who has become the centre of attraction at the holy land of Sangam. Rabri Baba, also known as, Shri Mahant Devgiri (Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani), has created a buzz with his unique service.

Every day, starting at 8:00 AM and till late at night, Baba boils milk in a giant Kadhai to prepare creamy Rabri, which is served to the devotees. His selfless service has not only become a highlight of the Kumbh but has made the devotees joyous.

"Since December 9, I have been at the Kumbh Mela, starting from Allapur Bagambari, and this will continue until February 6. Thousands of people are enjoying the taste of this rabri. The Kadhai is set up at 8:00 in the morning, but before that, I complete my daily routine, including bathing, meditation, and prayers. I perform my worship in the morning, just as you do. It is not for publicity but a matter of the soul connecting the soul to the Supreme Being and the Supreme Being to the ultimate throne," Rabri Baba told ANI.

The Baba shared that the idea of making 'Rabri' came to him in 2019, when he served the sweet for one and a half months, winning over the hearts of many. He has continued to serve people after gaining such experience.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Rabri Wale Baba prepares and distributes Rabri at Mahakumbh 2025. pic.twitter.com/QF6r4AYNm3 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

The Mahant says that this is not a publicity stunt, but a divine act inspired by the blessings of Goddess Mahakali. Extending a warm invitation to all those attending Maha Kumbh, Baba said that everyone was welcome to savour the sweetness of the Rabri he makes.

"Thousands of people are savouring this Rabri. I got this idea in 2019 and due to the blessings of people, I became Shri Mahant of the Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani. This Rabri is first offered to Kapil Muni, deities and then distributed to the people... This is simply for the service of people and not a publicity stunt," he added.

Also Read | Adani Group And ISKCON To Start 'Mahaprasad Seva' At Maha Kumbh 2025

Earlier, the Maha Kumbh was blessed by "Chai Wale Baba," a tea seller turned ascetic from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, who has been providing free coaching for civil services aspirants for the past 40 years without eating or speaking anything. Known as Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari, he has vowed to remain silent and abstain from food, surviving solely on ten cups of tea daily while guiding students through WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that those who have a "narrow" view of Sanatan Dharma and claim that there is discrimination on the basis of caste should witness the Maha Kumbh Mela where people from all walks of life bathe in the holy Sangam.

He was launching a radio channel 'Kumbhvani', which is part of All India Radio's Akashvani, in Prayagraj amid the Maha Kumbh festivities.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)