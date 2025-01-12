Steve Jobs' Wife Laurene Powell Offers Prayers At UP Temple Ahead Of Maha Kumbh Visit

Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Saturday before heading to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh. Ms Lawrence was accompanied by Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara to the temple.

Wearing an Indian attire (a pink suit and a white 'dupatta' on her head), Ms Laurene offered prayers from outside the sanctum sanctorum at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

"She followed the traditions of the temple...As per our Indian tradition, in Kashi Vishwanath, no other Hindu can touch the Shivling. That's why she was made to see the Shivling from outside," Kailashanand Giri said.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP | Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara, along with Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/TMv1W3t4iw — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

He also mentioned that they prayed for the successful completion of the Maha Kumbh without any obstacles or difficulty.

"Today, we have come to Kashi to pray to Mahadev that the Kumbh is completed without any obstacles... I came here to invite Mahadev. Our disciple Maharshi Vyasanand is with us from America. Tomorrow he is becoming a Mahamandaleshwar in my Akhara," he added.

Ms Laurene, who was renamed as 'Kamala', will attend the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to Kailashanand Giri, she will stay in Kumbh and is also planning to take a dip in Ganga.

'Maha Kumbh', the grand mela, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. It is held once every 12 years. On Saturday, a major water laser show showcasing key events related to the Maha Kumbh was inaugurated by the Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, at the Yamuna Bank Ghat in Prayagraj. The show, prepared at a cost of nearly Rs 20 crore, was held for 45 minutes.

The UP government has implemented extensive security measures and made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe and grand celebration of the event. Thousands of AI-powered CCTVs, underwater drones, and state-of-the-art facilities for visitors and devotees have been set up. At least electric buses have been deployed across the state for devotees, with 30 more buses expected from Lucknow to ensure seamless transportation across various routes.