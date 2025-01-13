Maha Kumbh 2025: Maha Kumbh, the world's largest gathering of humanity, is expected to host around 45 crore people over the next 45 days, beginning today. Devotees from across the world arrive at the Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati - in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take a holy dip. Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, too has arrived for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 begins today with the Paush Purnima Snan (bath) and will conclude on February 26, 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri. Held once every 12 years, people attend Maha Kumbh to take a dip in the sacred waters, believed to wash away sins and purify the soul.

To help devotees, special arrangements including floating police chowki (post), 1.5 lakh tents, drones, and 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities have been deployed. A team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats and cyber help desks have been set up in all police stations in the city.

Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot has been designed to provide real-time guidance and updates to devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Here are the Live Updates of Maha Kumbh 2025: