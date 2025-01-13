Maha Kumbh 2025: Maha Kumbh, the world's largest gathering of humanity, is expected to host around 45 crore people over the next 45 days, beginning today. Devotees from across the world arrive at the Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati - in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take a holy dip. Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, too has arrived for the Maha Kumbh Mela.
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 begins today with the Paush Purnima Snan (bath) and will conclude on February 26, 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri. Held once every 12 years, people attend Maha Kumbh to take a dip in the sacred waters, believed to wash away sins and purify the soul.
To help devotees, special arrangements including floating police chowki (post), 1.5 lakh tents, drones, and 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities have been deployed. A team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats and cyber help desks have been set up in all police stations in the city.
Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot has been designed to provide real-time guidance and updates to devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.
Here are the Live Updates of Maha Kumbh 2025:
Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi Wishes Pilgrims A Wonderful Stay
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to social media site X (formerly Twitter on this "very special day", the beginning of Maha Kumbh 2025 to wish the pilgrims and tourists coming to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and…
Maha Kumbh 2025: Laurene Powell Jobs, Wife Of Steve Jobs, Visits Niranjani Akhara
#InPics | Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Steve Jobs, visits Niranjani Akhara at #MahaKumbh #LaurenePowell pic.twitter.com/0CTHZpqG9M— NDTV (@ndtv) January 13, 2025
Kumbh Sah'AI'yak: Your Personal Guide For Maha Kumbh 2025
The Uttar Pradesh government has launched Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot, a generative AI tool that will act as a digital companion for the millions of devotees gathering at Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh. The chatbot offers information on the history, places to stay, travel packages and other facilities related to Maha Kumbh 2025.
The multilingual chatbot has 11 language options. It is available of WhatsApp, official Maha Kumbh website and app.
Maha Kumbh 2025: 60 Lakh People Take Holy Dip As Of 9:30 AM
On the first morning of Maha Kumbh 2025, 60 lakh people took the holy dip by 9:30 AM on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima'. Speaking to media, Maha Kumbh Mela DIG Vaibhav Krishna said, "All the arrangements have been taken care of. Crowd regulation is going on. We have enough space for the parking of vehicles. Central and State police forces are deployed here and we are ready to tackle any kind of situation..."
#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Devotees took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati as today, January 13 - Paush Purnima marks the beginning of the 45-day-long #MahaKumbh2025— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025
(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/fVmy3YyUkN
Maha Kumbh 2025: "Water Is Cold But Heart Filled With Warmth": Foreigners Take Holy Dip As Maha Kumbh Begins
Despite the freezing waters during the cold winter season, a group of foreign devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, as Maha Kumbh 2025 begins today.
A Brazilian devotee Fransisco says, "I practice Yoga and I am searching for Moksha. It's amazing here, India is the spiritual heart of the world... Water is cold but the heart is filled with warmth."
#WATCH | Prayagraj | A Brazilian devotee at #MahaKumbh2025, Fransisco says, "I practice Yoga and I am searching for Moksha. It's amazing here, India is the spiritual heart of the world... Water is cold but the heart is filled with warmth." pic.twitter.com/as1oBQXmGl— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025