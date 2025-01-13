Seer Enters Maha Kumbh On Harley Davidson, Attendees Add Colour To Mega Event

Millions reached Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Ganga river, as the world's largest religious gathering Maha Kumbh 2025 began on Monday. Adding colour to the event were its many attendees, one of them being a biker seer.

Visuals showed the seer riding into the Maha Kumbh tent city on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Another seer known as 'Splendor' baba undertook a 14-day journey from Gujarat on a three-wheeler motorcycle, according to news agency ANI. Chabhi wale Baba, meanwhile, roams around with a 20 kg key.

Chhotu Baba, who has not taken a bath in 32 years, arrived at the tent city from Assam's Kamakhya Peeth. The 57-year-old has become the centre of attraction in Maha Kumbh Mela due to his height, which is three feet. "I am 3 feet 8 inches. I am 57 years old. I am very happy to come here. This is Milan Mela. Soul to soul should be connected. You people are here and I am happy in that also," he added. He, however, will not join millions of pilgrims in taking a dip in the Ganga. "I do not take a bath because I have a wish which has not been fulfilled in the last 32 years. I will not take a bath in the Ganga," he told PTI.

"Chai Wale Baba," a former tea seller turned monk, has spent 40 years providing free coaching to students preparing for civil services. Known as Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari, he has taken a vow of silence and abstains from eating, surviving solely on ten cups of tea a day while helping students through gestures and WhatsApp messages.

Rabri Baba

One of the seers arrived at the Maha Kumbh in his 50-year-old Ambassador car, the only worldly belonging he has not given up. Another seer has kept his hand raised for nine years and his nails are longer than his fingers. With the message of planting trees, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Aruna Giri or Environment Baba also arrived at the tent city.

Environment Baba

Another group of pilgrims comprise foreign tourists, soaking in the spiritual fervour at the world's largest gathering of humans. Michael, a former US Army soldier-turned-ascetic now known as 'Baba Mokshapuri', shared his journey of transformation. "I was an ordinary man with a family and career. But I realised that nothing in life is permanent, so I embarked on a quest for salvation," he said. Associated with the Juna Akhara, Michael has dedicated his life to propagating Sanatan Dharma.

From South Korean YouTubers filming the festival to Japanese tourists keenly learning about the traditions alongside European pilgrims, overseas visitors were seen to be in awe of the religious festival. Brazilian yoga practitioner Shiku, a first-timer at Maha Kumbh in search of 'moksha', said, "India is the spiritual heart of the world. What makes this Maha Kumbh even more special is that it is happening after 144 years. I feel so lucky to be here. Jai Shri Ram." For Melanie, a journalist from France, the Maha Kumbh is about unanticipated thrill.

Two sisters have come up with an innovative solution for not getting misplaced in the crowded festival venue - tie up each other. Sisters Gita and Lalita, residents of Jharkhand, have tied their bangles on each of their hands with a red ribbon. Within the first few hours of Monday, around 250 people were reunited with their families by authorities.

The Maha Kumbh began Monday with the 'Pavitra Snan' on 'Paush Purnima'' at the meeting point of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati. During six weeks from January 13 to February 26, pilgrims will take part in elaborate rituals, prayers and religious processions as devotees pray amid a rare celestial event that occurs once in 144 years. Key bathing dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Pavitra Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Pavitra Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Pavitra Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Uttar Pradesh government is expecting a footfall of 40-45 crore people at the Maha Kumbh, mobilising its resources at an unprecedented scale for the smooth conduct of the event, arguably one the largest gathering of faith in the world.