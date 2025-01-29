"Focus On Self-Publicity": M Kharge On What Led To Mahakumbh Stampede

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has blamed "half-baked preparations" and "focus on self-publicity" for the stampede at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. While Mr Kharge has said several people lost their lives in the incident, the state government is yet to confirm the number of casualties.

Hoping for the swift recovery of those injured, the Congress president has said in a post on X, "Half-baked preparations, VIP movement and a focus on self-publicity instead of management is responsible for this. Such preparations despite spending thousands of crores in condemnable."

महाकुंभ के दौरान, तीर्थराज संगम के तट पर हुई भगदड़ से कई लोगों की जान गई है और अनेकों लोगों के घायल होने का समाचार बेहद हृदयविदारक है।



श्रद्धालुओं के परिजनों के प्रति हमारी गहरी संवेदनाएँ और घायलों की शीघ्रातिशीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की हम कामना करते हैं।



— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 29, 2025

Mr Kharge said several snans are still left and the Centre and the state government should improve the arrangements to prevent a repeat of such an incident. "Facilities for lodging pilgrims and first-aid must be expanded and VIP movement checked. Our saints want the same," he said, adding that Congress workers should help those affected in every possible way.

Some people are feared dead and about 30 women have been injured after the rush to take a holy dip in the morning of Mauni Amavasya led to a stampede-like situation on the banks of the Ganga. As the crowds surged, some women fainted and collapsed and a stampede-like situation followed. Multiple Akharas have cancelled the 'snan' in the incident's aftermath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to devotees to take the holy dip in the ghat close to them and not try to proceed towards the crowded 'Sangam'. "Please follow the administration's instructions. Do not heed rumours," his office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Chief Minister and asked him to arrange immediate relief measures.