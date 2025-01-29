Yogi Adityanath's Rumour Warning, Sangam Request After Maha Kumbh Stampede

Hours after the stampede at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to people not to heed rumours and follow the administration's instructions. Mr Adityanath said some people were seriously injured early today and they are being treated at hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are closely monitoring the situation and taking regular updates, he said.

"There is a massive crowd. Nearly 8 crore pilgrims are currently in Prayagraj. Yesterday, about 5.5 crore pilgrims took the holy dip. There is a rush towards the Sangam. Between 1 am and 2 am, some people were seriously injured while scaling barricades. They have been rushed to hospital," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me four times since the morning. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Governor Anandiben Patel are taking regular updates," he said.

The situation is in control now, but there is a huge crowd. Mr Adityanath said the local administration had made extensive arrangements for the holy dip during Mauni Amavasya and appealed for cooperation.

"Saints have said that pilgrims will take the holy dip first and once they are done, saints will proceed to the sangam for snan," Mr Adityanath said.

"I appeal to all devotees and saints not to heed rumours and to be patient. The administration is fully prepared to help them. Any negative rumour can cause harm," he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated that pilgrims must not insist on proceeding towards the Sangam Nose -- Sangam Nose is the point where Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical river Saraswati meet and is considered a very sacred point for a holy dip.

"Wherever you are, you can take the holy dip there. It is not a must to proceed towards the Sangam, All ghats are of the Ganga. If everyone cooperates and follows instructions, we will ensure a holy dip for everyone smoothly," he said.

Opposition parties have hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government, with the Congress and Samajwadi Party blaming the administration for the stampede. The Congress has said "half-baked preparations and "focus on self-publicity" were responsible for the stampede. The main opposition in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party, has said the Mahakumbh arrangements should be handed over to the Army and took a swipe at the state government's claims of "world-class arrangements".