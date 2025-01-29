Stampede-Like Situation At Maha Kumbh On Mauni Amavasya, Many Feared Injured

Several devotees were feared injured after a stampede-like situation broke out at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya.'

According to officials, the stampede-like situation broke out due to the overwhelming crowd, which led to several women suffocating.

Ambulances were quickly dispatched and the affected women were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around 25-30 women have been admitted to the Central Hospital set up in the Mela area. The incident has caused a slight delay in the start of the Amrit Snan.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh. This year, the occasion holds added spiritual importance due to a rare celestial alignment known as 'Triveni Yog,' which occurs once every 144 years.