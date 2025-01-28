10 Crore Pilgrims Likely To Take Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh Tomorrow. Here's Why

The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up security as it gears up for the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' on Wednesday, which is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in just a day.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has already witnessed over 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the past 17 days, the state government said on Tuesday.

Security measures have reached unprecedented levels for the day with deployment of personnel at every nook and turn along with installation of AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones keeping eye on the Mela area, spread over several hectares along the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

While the Mela area has already been declared a no-vehicle zone for the next few days, the Prayagraj administration has also made a fervent appeal to local residents to avoid using four wheelers and opt for two wheelers only if carrying senior citizens to the Sangam.

"Residents are requested to use two-wheelers or walk to facilitate the movement of pilgrims from across the globe," District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, on Makar Sankranti (January 14) alone, 3.5 crore devotees, saints, and Kalpwasis participated in the Amrit Snan.

Over 45 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip by 8 AM on Tuesday, it added.

The state government said it has also planned a flower petals shower from helicopters on Wednesday at 6.45 am to mark the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

The 'Amrit Snan' (formerly called Shahi Snan) is the grandest and most sacred ritual of the Maha Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of pilgrims from around the world to the banks of the Triveni Sangam.

The main attraction of the Amrit Snan is the magnificent procession of saints and ascetics from the various akharas.

The dates for the Amrit Snan are determined based on astrological combinations of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, which are believed to enhance the spiritual power of the sacred rivers.

Mauni Amavasya falls on the Hindu calendar day of Magh Krishna Amavasya. This is considered the most auspicious date among all the special bathing dates. It is believed that on this day, the water of the holy rivers turns into 'Amrit.' Mauni Amavasya is also referred to as the 'Amavasya of the Saints.' The bath on Mauni Amavasya is traditionally performed in silence.

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj administration has intensified measures to ensure smooth operations, deploying police at strategic points to maintain order across the Kumbh grounds.

To accommodate the massive crowds, schools for Classes 1 to 8 across all boards in Prayagraj will remain closed on January 28, 29, and 30. The Allahabad High Court has also declared a holiday on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

The Maha Kumbh, being held after 12 years, kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26. The Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the mega event, expects a footfall of between 40 and 45 crore during the period.

