A stampede-like situation broke out at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya.' According to officials, a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which led to a stampede-like situation and injured many.
30 women are reportedly injured and are undergoing treatment at the central hospital established in the Mela area.
The Uttar Pradesh government expected 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in just one day and had stepped up security in preparation for the 'Amrit Snan'.
Maha Kumbh Live: Drone Visuals From Sangam Show Thousands Of Devotees At Maha Kumbh For Amrit Snan
Drone visuals from the Ghats of Triveni as a huge number of devotees reach for the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya
Maha Kumbh Live: Rescue Operations Underway
Rescue operations underway after a stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.
Maha Kumbh Live: Several Devotees Feared Injured After A Stampede-Like Situation
Several devotees were feared injured after a stampede-like situation broke out at the #MahaKumbh ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya.'

NDTV's Ranveer Singh reports from ground zero
NDTV's Ranveer Singh reports from ground zero#mahakumbhstampede pic.twitter.com/bCnhrSfP7G
Maha Kumbh Live: Akharas Call Off Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan'
Following a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh, the seers have called off their scheduled Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said.
"All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," Mahant Ravindra Puri told PTI Videos.
Maha Kumbh Live: Aftermath Of Stampede-Like Situation At Maha Kumbh
Bags and other belongings lay scattered at the scene after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj.
Maha Kumbh Live: PM Modi Dials Yogi Adityanath, Calls For Immediate Support Measures
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take stock of the situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures.
The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh. This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day.
The Maha Kumbh 2025 has already witnessed over 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the past 17 days, the state government said on Tuesday.