A stampede broke out at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya.' According to officials, a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which led to a stampede and injured many.
30 women are reportedly injured and are undergoing treatment at the central hospital established in the Mela area. Many deaths are feared.
Addressing the media Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the situation is under control, but the crowd pressure remains. He urged devotees to take a dip at the closest ghats instead of stressing over going to the Sangam Nose. The Chief Minister also urged citizens to not believe in rumours.
The Uttar Pradesh government expected 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in just one day and had stepped up security in preparation for the 'Amrit Snan'.
Maha Kumbh: Helpline Numbers
- Maha Kumbh Helpline Number: 1920
- Mela Police Helpline Number: 1944
- Fire Services Number: 1945
- Food and Supplies: 1010
- Ambulance Helpline: 102/108
Here are the LIVE updates on Maha Kumbh 2025:
Maha Kumbh Stampede: "Deeply Saddened," Says Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani paid "tributes to the departed souls" and expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved families.
"All the members of the Adani family present at the Maha Kumbh and the entire Adani Group, in collaboration with the fair administration and the state government, are committed to provide all possible assistance to the affected families," he wrote in a post on X.
महाकुंभ में घटी हृदयविदारक घटना से हम अत्यंत व्यथित है।— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 29, 2025
हम दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपनी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं और शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करते हैं।
महाकुंभ में उपस्थित अदाणी परिवार के सभी सदस्य और संपूर्ण अदाणी समूह मेला प्रशासन व राज्य सरकार के…
Maha Kumbh: Flower Petals Showered On Saints And Seers
Flower petals showered on saints and seers taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.
#WATCH | #KumbhOfTogetherness | Prayagraj: Flower petals showered on saints and seers taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.
Maha Kumbh Live: Uttarakhand Government Issues Helpline Numbers For Devotees
To help people of Uttarakhand visiting the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the state government has issued helpline numbers. People who have gone to Maha Kumbh from the state can get any kind of help by calling toll free numbers: 1070, 8218867005, 90584 41404.
To help people of Uttarakhand visiting the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the state government has issued helpline numbers. People who have gone to Maha Kumbh from the state can get any kind of help by calling toll free numbers: 1070, 8218867005, 90584 41404.
प्रदेश से महाकुंभ में गए लोग ट्रोल फ्री नंबर-1070, 8218867005, 90584 41404 पर कॉल कर किसी…
Maha Kumbh Stampede
A visual from early morning shows devotees attempting to cross a barricade amid restrictions after a stampede-like situation broke out on Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, at Sangam in Prayagraj.
Maha Kumbh Stampede: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Calls It "Painful"
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their loved ones in the Maha Kumbh stampede. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those who suffered injuries during the stampede in the early hours of Wednesday. In a social media post on X, he wrote, "Under the guidance of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government and the local administration are providing all possible help to the victims."
"Under the guidance of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government and the local administration are providing all possible help to the victims."
Maha Kumbh Stampede: 'I Pray All Injured Devotees Recover Soon," Says President Droupadi Murmu
प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में भगदड़ की घटना अत्यंत दुखद है। मैं हताहत हुए श्रद्धालुओं के परिवारजनों के प्रति शोक-संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं और ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि घायल हुए सभी श्रद्धालु शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हों।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2025
Maha Kumbh Stampede: PM Narendra Modi Extends Condolences To The Bereaved Families
प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने परिजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा हुआ है। इस सिलसिले में मैंने…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2025
"May Be Last Dip": Cancer Patient At Maha Kumbh Hopes For Miracle
A woman undergoing treatment for cancer took a dip in the Ganga river on Monday, hoping the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya turns the tides for her and helps her battle the disease.
Nirmala came to the Maha Kumbh fair grounds on a wheelchair and will depart for Mumbai today, where she will undergo chemotherapy at the Tata Memorial Hospital. Currently suffering from metastatic cancer, she had earlier undergone a gall bladder operation, after which the cancer surfaced in her head and then her lymph nodes.
Maha Kumbh Live: Saints Head To The Triveni Sangam For The Amrit Snan
Saints begin their procession as they head to the Triveni Sangam for the second Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.
Maha Kumbh Stampede: 'People Peacefully Bathing At All Ghats,' Says DIG Mahakumbh
All officials and personnel are on cloud regulation duty since last evening, said Vaibhav Krishna, DIG Mahakumbh. "In the morning, there was pressure and a huge crowd. Many Akharas told us to regulate the crowd and that they would come out for the snan (dip) later. Now that the crowd is under control, our preparations for the Akharas and saints are in place. The Akhara Marg and Akhara Ghat are ready."
When asked about the number of people injured in the stampede-like situation that unfolded in the morning, Mr Krishna said, "We do not have official numbers of stampede victims since we have been involved in crowd control here. The injured are being treated."
#WATCH | Prayagraj #MahaKumbh2025 | DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna says, "... We expect more than 10 crore people today... All our officials and personnel have been deployed for crowd regulation since yesterday evening. People are bathing at all the ghats here peacefully... In… pic.twitter.com/tatlDkqlEx— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
Stampede 1 km From Sangam At Maha Kumbh: What We Know So Far
Many deaths are feared after a stampede-like situation broke out near Sangam amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj this morning. More than 30 devotees, mostly women, who turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, were also injured.
Maha Kumbh Live: Bomb Detection And Disposal Squad Along With Sniffer Dogs Check The Area
To ensure the security of all devotees amid massive crowds building in the Mahakumbh area on Mauni Amavasya, a team Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad along with a sniffer dog conducts regular checking of the area
What Is The Significance Of Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan'?
What's the significance of Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan'?
NDTV's @DeoSikta reports#MahaKumbh2025 #mauniamavasya2025 #AmritSnan pic.twitter.com/1eIdWzhDAW
Maha Kumbh Stampede: "Don't Believe Rumours. Be Patient," Appeals Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged citizens to not believe rumours and instead be patient as the state government deals with a stampede-like situation. Devotees can take a holy dip at closest ghats instead of stressing on going to Sangam nose, he said. "The situation is under control," Chief Minister added.
Maha Kumbh Stampede: Akhadas To Take A Dip In Sangam After Devotees, Says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Akhadas and religious gurus have unanimously decided to take a dip in the sangam after devotees, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "Saints have said that devotees will take a dip first. Once the crowd settles down, then we will go to Sangam for a dip," he said.
Some Devotees Critically Injured: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath On Maha Kumbh Stampede
Eight to 10 crore devotees are in Prayagraj today, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing the media on the Maha Kumbh Stampede. Last night, between 1-2 am, some people tried to break barricades, resulting in a stampede-like situation. Some devotees were critically injured. They were immediately taken to the hospital, said Chief Minister Adityanath.
"Some people tried to break barricades": Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Maha Kumbh Live
PM Modi Calls Yogi Adityanath Over Stampede-Like Situation At Maha Kumbh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation at the Maha Kumbh in a call with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like incident and called for immediate support measures.
Maha Kumbh Live: 2.78 Crore People Have Taken Holy Dip Today Till 8 AM
Devotees continue to gather at the Maha Kumbh for 'Amrit Snan' in Triveni waters on 'Mauni Amavasya'. Over 2.78 crores have taken a dip today till 8 am.
19.94 crore people have taken holy dip as of January 28, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.
#WATCH | Prayagraj | Massive crowd of devotees continue to gather in Mahakumbh area to take holy dip in Triveni waters on Mauni Amavasya— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
1.75 crore people have taken holy dip today till 6 am; a total of 19.94 crore people have taken holy dip till 28th January, as per UP govt. pic.twitter.com/AsNs81fUa9
Maha Kumbh Live: PM Modi Speaks To Yogi Adityanath For The Third Time
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring the situation at Maha Kumbh and is in constant contact with the state government. PM Modi has spoken with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thrice since the stampede-like situation unfolded at the Sangam. He is giving directions for normalisation of the situation and relief.
Maha Kumbh Stampede: What We Know So Far
- Prayagraj: Crowd surge on morning of second 'Amrit Snan'
- Stampede after surge about 1 km before Sangam
- Stampede after barrier broke near Sangam: UP Government
- Some people injured and hospitalised: UP Government
Maha Kumbh Live: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Calls For High-Level Meet
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a high-level meet to review the stampede-like situation that unfolded at the Maha Kumbh in the early hours of Wednesday. Senior officers including UP Director General of Police and Chief Secretary have been summoned at Chief Minister's home in Lucknow.
Maha Kumbh Live: BJP MP Hema Malini Takes A Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam
BJP MP Hema Malini took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya today. "It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to do 'snan' on this auspicious day," she said.
Ms Malini was accompanied by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara and Yog guru Baba Ramdev.
#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | BJP MP Hema Malini took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya today— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara and Yog guru Baba Ramdev also took holy dip today pic.twitter.com/aYDWDiGCWr
Maha Kumbh Live: Yog Baba Ramdev Takes "Symbolic" Dip In Sangam
Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara and Yog guru Baba Ramdev offered prayers on Mauni Amavasya at Triveni ghat during the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Yog Guru said, "We have taken a holy dip today keeping the injured persons in our prayers and wishing for their early recovery. We did a symbolic 'snan' today and prayed for the well-being of the people."
Yog guru Baba Ramdev says, "We have taken a holy dip today keeping the injured persons in our prayers and wishing for their early recovery. We did a symbolic 'snan' today and prayed for the well-being of the people."
30 Injured In Stampede-Like Situation At Maha Kumbh
Maha Kumbh Live: Pilgrims Take A Dip At Triveni Sangam
Pilgrims continue to take holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing Maha Kumbh. A stampede-like situation unfolded at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday.
"I have been here since January 5. The Police and Administration are taking care of everything," said a pilgrim.
Pilgrims continue to take holy bath at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amawasya during Mahakumbh. A pilgrim says, "I have been here since 5th January. The Police and Administration are taking care of everything."
A pilgrim says, "I have been here since 5th January. The Police and Administration are taking care of everything." pic.twitter.com/aBc97CypQw
How Authoritis Prepared For Mauni Amavasya
Authorities implemented stringent security measures, managing massive crowds with AI-powered surveillance, drone monitoring, and increased police presence. While the Mela area has already been declared a no-vehicle zone for the next few days, the Prayagraj administration has also made an appeal to local residents to avoid using four wheelers and opt for two wheelers only if carrying senior citizens to the Sangam.
The railways is running 360 trains, including 190 special trains, to accommodate the unprecedented influx of pilgrims. "The special trains are being run in three zones -- Northern Railway, North Eastern Railway and North Central Railway -- to manage the massive influx of devotees," Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board said.
The Uttar Pradesh government has deployed more than 1,000 medical professionals in the Maha Kumbh area, apart from provisions for minor to major surgeries in every sector of the fair area, an official statement said. Additionally, 300 specialist doctors are stationed at a super-specialty hospital in the Mahakumbh Nagar to handle any emergency situations.
Why Is Amrit Snan On Mauni Amavasya Significant?
The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh. This year, the occasion holds added spiritual importance due to a rare celestial alignment known as 'Triveni Yog,' which occurs once every 144 years.
Mauni Amavasya is considered the most auspicious date as it is believed that on this day, the water of the holy rivers turns into 'Amrit.'
As per tradition of the Kumbh Mela, Akharas belonging to the three sects 'Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen' take the holy dip in a set sequence following a majestic, awe-inspiring procession to the Sangam Ghat.
The seers and saints, including the ash-smeared Nagas, then immerse themselves in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers on special bathing dates like the Mauni Amavasya. The government also planned to shower 25 quintals of rose petals using helicopters on the devotees.
Yogi Adityanath Issues Appeal To Devotees: 'Bath At Closest Ghat'
Hours after a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged devotees to bathe at the ghat closest to them. He appealed to them to not go towards the Triveni Sangam for the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.
The chief minister spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time in an hour, with the latter directing him to ensure immediate relief measures for the affected.
महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज आए प्रिय श्रद्धालुओं,— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2025
माँ गंगा के जिस घाट के आप समीप हैं, वहीं स्नान करें, संगम नोज की ओर जाने का प्रयास न करें।
आप सभी प्रशासन के निर्देशों का अनुपालन करें, व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें।
संगम के सभी घाटों पर शांतिपूर्वक स्नान हो रहा है। किसी भी अफवाह…
Sadhus of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani return without 'snan' (holy dip) after a stampede-like situation erupted on 'Mauni Amavasya' at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.
Maha Kumbh Live: "There Was No Chance For Escape," A Devotee Recalls Stampede-Like Situation
"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses. We were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping outside the hospital in Prayagraj.
"There was no chance for escape, there was pushing from all sides," the woman told PTI Videos, as she narrated the stampede-like situation that broke on Wednesday morning at the Sangam.
As crores of people arrived at the Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip (Amrit Snan) on 'Mauni Amavasya, a stampede-like situation broke out in the early hours of Wednesday.
Maha Kumbh Live: Injured Devotees Taken To Hospital
Devotees who suffered injuries during a stampede-like situation at Sangam in the Maha Kumbh are undergoing treatment at the central hospital established in the Mela area.
Maha Kumbh Live: Amit Shah Promises Full Support To Uttar Pradesh Government
Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the 'Mauni Amavasya' celebrations at the Maha Kumbh. Mr Shah assured Mr Adityanath of full support from the Centre.
Maha Kumbh Live: "Take Bath At Any Ghat": An Appeal To The Devotees
"I appeal to the people that the entire Mela Kshetra is Kumbh, hence they may take a bath at any ghat. The entire Sangam is called Triveni Ghat," said Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.
Maha Kumbh Live: Drone Visuals From Sangam Show Thousands Of Devotees At Maha Kumbh For Amrit Snan
Drone visuals from the Ghats of Triveni as a huge number of devotees reach for the Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya
Maha Kumbh Live: Rescue Operations Underway
Rescue operations underway after a stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.
Maha Kumbh Live: Several Devotees Feared Injured After A Stampede-Like Situation
Maha Kumbh Live: Akharas Call Off Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan'
Following a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh, the seers have called off their scheduled Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said.
"All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," Mahant Ravindra Puri told PTI Videos.
Maha Kumbh Live: Aftermath Of Stampede-Like Situation At Maha Kumbh
Bags and other belongings lay scattered at the scene after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj.
Maha Kumbh Live: PM Modi Dials Yogi Adityanath, Calls For Immediate Support Measures
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take stock of the situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures.
Maha Kumbh Live:
The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh. This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day.
The Maha Kumbh 2025 has already witnessed over 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the past 17 days, the state government said on Tuesday.