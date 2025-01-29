A stampede broke out at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya.' According to officials, a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which led to a stampede and injured many.

30 women are reportedly injured and are undergoing treatment at the central hospital established in the Mela area. Many deaths are feared.

Addressing the media Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the situation is under control, but the crowd pressure remains. He urged devotees to take a dip at the closest ghats instead of stressing over going to the Sangam Nose. The Chief Minister also urged citizens to not believe in rumours.

The Uttar Pradesh government expected 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in just one day and had stepped up security in preparation for the 'Amrit Snan'.

Maha Kumbh: Helpline Numbers

Maha Kumbh Helpline Number: 1920

Mela Police Helpline Number: 1944

Fire Services Number: 1945

Food and Supplies: 1010

Ambulance Helpline: 102/108

