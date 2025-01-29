Advertisement
PM Modi Calls Yogi Adityanath Over Stampede-Like Situation At Maha Kumbh

PM Modi is continuously monitoring the situation and has spoken to Yogi Adityanath twice so far, official sources said.

PM Modi Calls Yogi Adityanath Over Stampede-Like Situation At Maha Kumbh
PM Modi called Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like incident at the Maha Kumbh.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation at the Maha Kumbh in a call with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like incident and called for immediate support measures.

PM Modi is continuously monitoring the situation and has spoken to Yogi Adityanath twice so far, official sources said.

"PM Modi spoke to Yogi Ji about the situation at the Kumbh Mela, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures," an official said.

Multiple casualties were feared after a stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam in the early hours of Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said.

In view of the incident, the Akharas called off their traditional 'Amrit Snan' for Mauni Amavasya, even as devotees in large numbers continued to take a dip at Sangam and other ghats in the Mela area. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.