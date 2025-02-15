"Salvation Now On WhatsApp": Harsh Goenka Reacts To Viral Maha Kumbh Post

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared a picture of the viral ‘Maha Kumbh Snan' pamphlet that offers people who are unable to reach the mela due to traffic congestion and work commitments, a chance to take a “digital” holy dip in the Triveni Sangam for just Rs 500.

Sharing the flyer on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Goenka said, "Breaking News: Salvation now available on WhatsApp!"

The post read, “A once in 144 years opportunity! This is your last chance for the divine Maha Kumbh snan. Don't miss it. Send us your photo, WhatsApp, we'll take a photocopy of your photo & we'll take a dip in the holy waters with your photo.”

It also explained the benefits of a “digital snan”. “Cleanse your soul, you will receive divine blessings & your ancestors will bless you for taking a dip in the Mahakumbh.”

The post sparked discussions online about how some people are taking advantage of the Maha Kumbh Mela to make money. A person said, "And people are spending thousands to get there."

And people are spending thousands to get there. ???? — Prashanth Vemuganti (@prashanthpsi) February 13, 2025

Another wrote, "Wish you shared this before!! We are on our way! Imagine how convenient it would have been!"

Wish you shared this before !! We are on our way ! Imagine how convenient it would have been ! — Shailja Agarwal (@MOTS__UK) February 13, 2025

"Salvation on WhatsApp? Because clearly, the path to enlightenment is just a click away. Why bother with the crowd when you can get your spiritual fix in HD from your couch?” a comment read.

Salvation on WhatsApp? ￼ #Mahakumbh2025 #Innovation #DipByProxy

Because clearly, the path to enlightenment is just a click away. Why bother with the crowd when you can get your spiritual fix in HD from your couch?



Next up, Nirvana via TikTok? — YN Reddy (@narsi_yara) February 13, 2025

"India is way ahead in technology,” echoed a few.

India is way ahead in technology.. this is called SaaS- salvation as a service — Fanish Kant Gupta (@iAMkgf) February 13, 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which started on January 13, is seeing devotees arrive in large numbers daily to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam — the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

The Mela will conclude on February 26 with the final ‘Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.