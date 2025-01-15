Meet 'IIT Baba' Abhey Singh, Aerospace Engineer Turning Heads At Maha Kumbh

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has drawn millions of devotees seeking spiritual solace and purification in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam. Among the many saints, sages and religious leaders attending this spiritual gathering, one figure has captured the attention of visitors and media alike - a former aerospace engineer from IIT Bombay, now known as ‘IIT Baba.'

The man behind this intriguing persona is Abhey Singh, a Haryana native who traded his scientific pursuits for a life devoted to spirituality. Often referred to as ‘Engineer Baba' by those attending the Kumbh, Mr Singh has a unique story that stands out in a sea of spiritual narratives.

Mr Singh shared his unconventional journey, saying he left the path of science for spirituality. He claimed to have completed his aerospace engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He added that he lived in Mumbai for four years before shifting his focus to photography and the arts, even drawing parallels with the film ‘3 Idiots.'

Mr Singh secured a job offer through campus placements. He worked briefly in the corporate world before realising that his true calling lay elsewhere.

It was his passion for photography, particularly travel photography, that eventually led him to leave engineering. He pursued a professional course in travel photography, which proved to be a turning point. “During this period, my philosophy about life began to change,” he said.

After venturing into photography, Mr Singh also tried his hand at teaching. He opened a coaching centre where he taught physics to students. However, despite his academic success, the traditional career path did not bring him the fulfilment he sought. Gradually, his interests shifted towards spirituality, and he dedicated his life to understanding and experiencing deeper spiritual truths.

Today, Singh identifies as a devotee of Lord Shiva. Reflecting on his spiritual awakening, he said, “Now I am enjoying spirituality. I understand spirituality through science. I am going into its depths. Everything is Shiva. Truth is Shiva, and Shiva is beautiful.”

His presence at the Maha Kumbh has stirred curiosity, given his ability to engage with journalists in fluent English. His blend of scientific knowledge and spiritual wisdom sets him apart from the traditional image of an ascetic.

On social media, he maintains a modest but growing presence. On Instagram, he has already amassed almost 29,000 followers. His posts predominantly revolve around meditation, yoga, ancient sutras and spiritual practices.

Speaking about his experience at the Maha Kumbh, Singh expressed a sense of tranquillity, saying that being there has given him peace of mind.