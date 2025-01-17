At Maha Kumbh, 7-Foot Tall 'Muscular Baba' From Russia Steals The Spotlight

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is attracting millions of people from across the globe. The mega spiritual gathering has seen pilgrims and sadhus (saints) from India and abroad converge on the banks of the Sangam - the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. Among the many saints who have set up their camps this year, Atma Prem Giri Maharaj stands out for his physique, which has earned him the nickname "muscular baba."

Standing at a towering seven feet tall, dressed in saffron robes and adorned with a 'rudraksha mala', his presence at the Maha Kumbh Mela has sparked intrigue, with many describing him as the modern-day incarnation of Lord Parshuram, a revered figure in Hindu mythology. Lord Parshuram, who is known for his strength and warrior-like attributes, is an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Mr Giri, originally from Russia, has dedicated his life to promoting Hinduism after embracing Sanatan Dharma 30 years ago. Once a teacher, he decided to leave his professional career and immerse himself in spiritual pursuits. He resides in Nepal, spending his life promoting Hinduism. He is also a member of the Juna Akhara, one of the prominent Hindu monastic orders.

A photo of the 7-foot 'muscular baba' was shared by a user on Instagram, showcasing his impressive physique. The post garnered a lot of attention, with chanting "Har Har Mahadev" in the comments section.

Apart from Atma Prem Giri, another standout individual is Abhey Singh, a former aerospace engineer, now popularly known as "IIT Baba." Hailing from Haryana, Mr Singh made the decision to leave behind his scientific career and dedicate himself to a spiritual journey.

Also turning heads is Mahant Rajpuri Ji Maharaj, known as the "Kabootar Wale Baba" (the Pigeon Saint). The seer has spent nearly a decade with his unusual companion - a pigeon named Hari Puri, which perches peacefully on his head. For Mahant Rajpuri Ji, the pigeon represents his core philosophy of harmony and kindness towards all living beings.