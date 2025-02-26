Maha Kumbh 2025: Preity Zinta Sums Up Her Third Visit - "Magical, Heartwarming And A Bit Sad"

Preity Zinta attended the Maha Kumbh Mela for the third time, this year. The actress was joined by her mother. Now, the actress has reflected on her spiritual sojourn.

On Tuesday (February 26), Preity Zinta dropped a video on Instagram, highlighting key moments from the sacred outing. The clip begins with Preity arriving at the venue. Dressed in a saffron co-ord set, she seeks blessings from the deities, enjoys boat rides and takes a dip at Triveni Sangam.

Preity Zinta captured the essence of her Maha Kumbh visit in three words: “Magical, heartwarming and a bit sad.”

Her side note read, “This was my third time at the Kumbh Mela and it was magical, heartwarming and a bit sad. Magical because no matter how hard I tried, I could not explain how I felt. Heartwarming because I went with my mom and it meant the world to her. Sad, because I wanted to be liberated from the various cycles of life and death only to realise the duality of life and attachment. Am I ready to let go of my family, my children & the people I love? No! I am not!”

Preity Zinta added, “It is deeply moving and humbling when it dawns on you, that the strings of attachment are strong and mighty and no matter what your attachment is, eventually your spiritual journey and the journey ahead is solo!”

On a concluding note, Preity Zinta explained, “I came back with the notion that - we are not human beings having a spiritual experience but spiritual beings having a human experience. Beyond this, I do not know, but I am confident, my curiosity will definitely pave the way towards all the answers I seek… till then … Har har Mahadev.”

Here's a solo shot of Preity Zinta from Maha Kumbh. “All roads lead to the Maha Kumbh,” she captioned.

Workwise, Preity Zinta will be seen opposite Sunny Deol in the film Lahore 1947.