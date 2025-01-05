Flipping Through The Pages Of Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough's New Year Holiday In Uruguay

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough are celebrating the New Year in Uruguay, South America. The couple recently visited La Mano and shared pictures from their trip on Instagram. The images featured Preity and Gene wearing matching sunglasses as they posed in front of the hand sculpture. Located in Punta del Este, the La Mano sculpture was created by Chilean artist Mario Irarrázabal. It depicts five human fingers partially emerging from the sand and is a popular tourist attraction in Uruguay.

The post also featured a glimpse of Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough's lunch date, where they enjoyed risotto and a salad bowl. The actress simply dropped red heart and evil eye emojis in the caption. Take a look:

Not too long ago, Preity Zinta shared a video from their vacation. The actress was seen enjoying a car ride with her husband, followed by a quick glimpse of the vast ocean. Dressed in a printed minidress, Preity then walked along a wooden path, showcasing her OOTD and the surrounding landscape. She was also seen posing with her husband, dining at a fancy restaurant and enjoying drinks with friends.

The side note read, "Sun, sand, you, me, our friends and the sea. What more can I ask for?"

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016, after which she moved to Los Angeles. The couple welcomed twins – a son named Jai and a daughter named Gia – via surrogacy in 2021.

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai. The actress was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. Next, she will appear in Lahore 1947, opposite Sunny Deol.