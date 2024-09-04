A Look At Preity Zinta's Play Time With Her Twins Gia and Jai

Preity Zinta and her little munchkin Jai spent a wholesome day playing at home

Preity Zinta's health is in good hands as her little son Jai has turned doctor and come to his mama's rescue. TheKal Ho Naa Ho actress, who is a mother of twins, daughter Gia and son Jai, recently shared an aww-worthy moment on her social media handle. The actress shared a picture of herself and her son Jai in precious playtime with her munchkin having turned doctor. She captioned this cherished moment as, "Dr Jai to the rescue If you know you know #family #Jai #ting" along with red heart, music and evil eye emojis.

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough's son, Jai has melted the internet's hearts with his "Dr Jai" avatar and his playtime with his mama. So much so that, this got Preity friend Hrithik Roshan to comment "Love" along with a red heart on her post.

In sync with all the mama love and playtime, here are a bunch of cherished moments Preity has spent bonding with her young ones.

A couple of weeks ago, Preity Zinta shared a picture of her children, Gia and Jai's first day at school where they were seen colouring. This moment brought a bittersweet feeling in the actress' heart, who was celebrating her children's next step in life and praying for a better world to hand over to them.

Preity was previously seen sharing a cute picture of her toddlers Gia and Jai playing amidst a rope monkey climb for kids. The actress' captioned this as, "They are growing up so fast #Mybabies #Jai #Gia #ting". This only goes to show that Preity was truly cherishing watching her children play and grow up in this wonderful world.

In yet another priceless moment, Preity captured her kids walk hand-in-hand in a park on a sunny morning while greeting a dinosaur sculpture placed in the grounds. The adorable twins were looking like bundles of love with Jai in a yellow t-shirt and shorts set and Gia wearing a floral top and butterfly wings on her back. Preity captioned this moment as, "Saying hello to the Dinosaur on our morning walks #simplethings #family #ting" which showed her motherly affection for her twins.

Preity Zinta and her little boy Jai spending a heart warming time playing doctor-patient is the sweetest thing on the internet today.

