Preity Zinta Lauds Single Parents As She Spends Solo Time With Her Kids: "What A Great Job You Guys Are Doing"

Preity Zinta revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she has been looking after her kids by herself, and shared the struggles she has been facing. The actress and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Gia and Jay through surrogacy in 2021. In her Insta post, she shared an adorable picture with the twins and mentioned that Gene was on a work trip for two weeks, which led her to "holding fort" for the time, taking care of the kids by herself.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress has been "doing mama duties" on her own, and the list is endless. "Waking up the kids, getting them ready for school, packing their lunch box, dropping & picking them up from school, dinner & finally putting them to bed," the post mentions.

Preity emphasised that for days, she was excited about her husband's tip as that would give her time with kids. "I was so excited about our solo time together cuz I wanted to spend as much time as I could with the kids before I'm off to another shoot. Although this time together has been so rewarding, and so full of love, it's also been very stressful," she said.

But all the "mumma duties" took a toll on her, and she revealed how challenging it is. "I've Hardly had a moment to myself or ended up doing any work except looking after them. This made me realize how much work & sacrifice all parents put in for their children especially single mothers & fathers!"

She ended her long note thanking all parents who are raising their kids single-handedly. "A big shout out to all the Single Moms & dads out there. I just want to say - What a GREAT JOB you guys are doing ! Loads of love always," she concluded.

On the work front, Preity is gearing up to make her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which is produced under Aamir Khan's banner. Apart from Preity, the film features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal.

