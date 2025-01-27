On Bobby Deol's Birthday, Sunny Deol And His Son Karan Deol Share Special Wishes

Happy Birthday to Bobby Deol. The actor turns 56 today. Love pouring in from Bobby's friends and family on social media makes this day extra special.

Bobby's elder brother, actor Sunny Deol, kicked off the celebrations with an adorable post. In the image shared on Instagram, we can see Sunny wrapping his arms around Bobby's neck. “Happy Birthday Little Brother My Lord Bobby,” read the text attached to the post.

Reacting to the post, Esha Deol dropped red hearts. Rahul Dev said, “Happy birthday Bobby.”

Sunny Deol's son, actor Karan Deol, also posted a wish for his “chacha.” In the image, the two are smiling for the camera. In his caption, Karan wrote, “Happy Birthday Bobby Chacha, Lots of love.”

The Deol family always makes it a point to celebrate special days. In September last year, Sunny and Bobby Deol marked their mother Prakash Kaur's with utmost joy

To mark the occasion, the siblings shared special posts dedicated to her. Sunny Deol posted a picture featuring himself and his mom and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Mama."

Bobby Deol also extended heartwarming wishes to Prakash Kaur.

Along with a sweet selfie, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my everything, Maa. I love you." Click here for the full story.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are the sons of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. The couple got married in 1953, before Dharmendra made his Bollywood debut. In addition to Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeita.

Later, in 1980, Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini. Dharmendra and Hema Malini share two daughters, Esha and Ahana.