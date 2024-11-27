Sunny Deol's Birthday Wish For Son Karan Deol Is Everything: "You Are My Pride And My Heart"

Sunny Deol is a doting father, and there is no denying it. The actor, who has two sons – Karan and Rajveer – is celebrating the birthday of his elder son, actor Karan, today. To mark the special occasion, the star shared a montage of pictures and videos that are sure to melt your heart. The video begins with a clip showing Sunny Deol and Karan in a picturesque mountain location, surrounded by clouds. In the selfie video, Sunny can be heard saying, “Father-son over here. We are on top of a roof, trying to collect clouds.”

The montage then transitions to candid shots of the father-son duo. Sunny Deol even included an image from Karan's wedding day, and there is also a heartwarming moment with Karan posing alongside his grandfather, legendary actor Dharmendra. Sunny Deol's younger son, Rajveer, also makes an appearance in some of the snapshots. Towards the end of the video, Sunny Deol is heard saying, “Love you, beta!” We are sure you will be saying “awww” after watching the clip. In his caption, Sunny Deol wrote, “Happy Birthday My Rocky! You are my pride and my heart.”

Needless to say, many celebrities flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Karan Deol, affectionately known as Rocky. Karan's uncle, actor Bobby Deol, shared a bunch of red heart emojis. Actor Rahul Dev wrote, “Happy birthday Rocky! God bless you.” Darshan Kumaar also left a sweet comment saying, “Happy birthday.” Many others joined in.

Sunny Deol got married to Pooja Deol in 1984. The couple welcomed Karan Deol in 1990 and Rajveer Deol in 1994.

On the work front, Karan Deol has appeared in films like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. Next, he will be seen sharing screen space with his father, Sunny Deol, in Lahore 1947, which also features Preity Zinta. Sunny Deol also has Jaat and Border 2 in the lineup.